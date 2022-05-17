Bucs rookie corner back Zyon McCollum has a big leap to make at the NFL level. Drafted in the fifth round out of Sam Houston, McCollum didn’t play against the highest caliber of competition in college.

McCollum was selected by the Bucs for a number of reasons. The most important being that he has incredible 4.3 speed and athleticism, plus good size at 6-foot-2 and an ability to take the ball way. The Bearkats star had 13 interceptions and 54 pass breakups in five seasons at Sam Houston. With that said, McCollum will need to be coached up in order to develop into a formidable NFL cornerback.

“Just being on this field, the coaches see something in you,” McCollum said. “(They) see something in me. I expect and I know that I can play in terms of my caliber of talent and athleticism. Right now it’s just getting comfortable with everything and everyone. Just trying to get everybody to trust me. Once these coaches and these players trust me, then I’ll be ale to play at a high level.”

Help From The Coach

As he begins the next phase of his football career, McCollum has already taken well to the NFL transition. He’s relied heavily on cornerbacks coach Kevin Ross and it’s helped him instrumentally in quickly figuring out the game.

“Already I’ve learned so much,” McCollum said. “I’ve only met with him (Ross) a handful of times, but definitely I’m more calm on the field. I feel like I’m seeing a lot more. He makes the field seem smaller than what it is, so I’m enjoying that.”

McCollum then went into detail on what the difference is.

“In college you’re asked to do so much different things,” McCollum said. “You feel like you have to cover everyone at the same time. But here, knowing you have high-caliber talent around you and they’re expected to do their job, you just focus on doing my job and then also understand the I.Q. of what’s going on in certain situations. It makes me feel like I know exactly where to be before I’m even there.”

Meeting New Teammates

Ross isn’t the only person in his corner. McCollum said he’s already met starting cornerbacks Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting, with Dean giving him some advice.

“I had a chance to meet with Dean and Bunting,” McCollum said. I sit in the locker right next to them, they’re on either side of me. Just kind of saying what’s up. Dean tried to give me a couple pointers. Make sure you get out here early and get warmed up because once we go, we go. Just feeling all the love.”

McCollum was smiling ear to ear when speaking on Friday. And he showed a ton of appreciation for even just getting to this far.

“I just love life and doing what I love around good people,” McCollum said. “I can’t help but just feel all that energy.”