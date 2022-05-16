In a surprise to many, Tom Brady recently announced he will make the shift from quarterback to lead analyst for Fox Sports once he’s ready to walk away from football. When that will be is still unknown, but it could be as soon as next year. It will be a big jump from the field to the booth, but we’ve seen former quarterbacks Tony Romo and Troy Aikman make it successfully.

The latter created the opening for Brady when he left Fox this offseason. He signed with ESPN, joining the Monday Night Football crew with longtime broadcast partner Joe Buck. Fox gave Brady a 10-year deal worth $375 million to step into Aikman’s former job. On an ESPN conference call with Buck, Aikman shared his reaction to that news.

“As far as Tom, it’s not something I thought that he was maybe considering doing, but I think he’ll be great,” Aikman said. “I have a great relationship with Tom, love when we call his games. I’ve got a chance to even get to know him more since he went to Tampa, playing in the NFC. I think he’ll be fantastic. I think it was an outstanding hire.”

Buck was equally as surprised by the move and acknowledged a potential learning period for the future Hall of Fame quarterback. But he was also quick to point out it’s tough to bet against Brady.

“As far as Brady, I mean, would anybody bet against the G.O.A.T. being great at anything?” Buck said. “He’s kind of cornered that market. But it’s a new thing, and with new opportunities come new responsibilities. I think it’ll be a steep learning curve and I’m sure he’ll be fantastic. I tend to root for everybody right on down the line and I genuinely feel happy for him.”

No Shortcuts For Brady

Brady is one of the hardest workers the league has ever seen. Working his way from a sixth-round pick to the greatest player in NFL history showed that. The time and effort he puts into his craft is just one of the reasons Aikman believes he’ll succeed in his next career.

“I have nothing but respect for Tom,” Aikman said. “Tom has won in everything he’s done at life and there’s no reason why he won’t win at this as well. The reason I believe that he’s going to be good is because he’s going to work. There’s a reason why he’s been playing as long as he has. There’s a reason why he’s won seven Super Bowls. It’s because he doesn’t take any shortcuts. And he’s not going to in broadcasting and I think that blueprint is one that not everyone follows, but I think he’ll be great.”

It will be a new challenge for Brady when he moves into the booth, but as Aikman alluded to, there’s no reason to think he won’t succeed at this as well.