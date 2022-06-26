The retirement of Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski on Tuesday was a big blow for the organization. Not only is Tampa Bay losing a major primary weapon on offense, but the locker room is also losing a great teammate. Several Bucs players have wished Gronkowski well on social media, including long-time teammate Tom Brady.

But a few new Tampa Bay players, who never got a chance to play with the future Hall of Fame tight end also chimed in.

Outspoken rookie left guard Luke Goedeke, who describes himself as a “glass eater,” made an interesting offer to Gronkowski if he would come back to the Bucs this season. Goedeke, one of the Bucs’ two second-round picks, said “I will take unlimited Gronk spikes to the head during training camp for you to return” on Twitter.

@RobGronkowski I will take unlimited Gronk spikes to the head during training camp for you to return — Luke Goedeke (@lukethelifter) June 21, 2022

Of course Goedeke is joking, but those remarks aren’t surprising given his bad ass sense of humor.

Gronkowski has been known for his famous “Gronk spikes” throughout the years. He’s scored 92 regular season touchdowns in his 11 years in the NFL, including 13 with the Bucs.

Goedeke isn’t the only Bucs rookie who commented on Gronkowski’s retirement. Tight end Cade Otton, the team’s fourth-round pick, tweeted out: “The best to ever do it. Thanks for making it cool to be a tight end!”

Make those Bucs proud this year young TE 🤝 https://t.co/CGxN7uVpZi — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) June 22, 2022

Gronkowski replied and said, “Make those Bucs proud this year young TE.”

As it stands right now with Gronkowski’s retirement, Otton will receive significant playing time. Otton could start along with veteran Cameron Brate in Tampa Bay’s two-tight end sets as a rookie.