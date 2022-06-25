Bucs linebacker Grant Stuard is hungry for more after a successful rookie season on special teams. Last season he made his mark as an ascending special teams demon. Stuard finished tied for third in the NFL with 15 special teams tackles.

Not a bad rookie season for Mr. Irrelevant.

A Pro Bowl or All-Pro nod as a special teamer would be an honor for Stuard, but he ultimately relishes an opportunity to play more on defense.

“I eventually want to play defense and develop a role there,” Stuard said. “But I think if I just keep doing what I’m doing on special teams and if they give me an [All-Pro or Pro Bowl] honor that’d be dope.”

Unfortunately offseason hip surgery got in the way of gaining valuable reps at linebacker during offseason workouts. With Lavonte David rehabbing a foot injury and Devin White missing several OTA practices, Stuard could have gotten some starting reps at inside linebacker. Though while he couldn’t participate physically, the mental reps were beneficial. As are the examples that White and David provide for the young linebacker.

“I would say Devin and Lavonte are super supportive,” Stuard said. “They were excellent examples to follow. They really just gave me something to look at when I was trying to improve. So, that’s been huge.”

The main reason the Bucs spent the last pick of the 2021 draft on Stuard because the team feels he can be a Pro Bowl-caliber special teamer. Bucs G.M. Jason Licht has likened Stuard’s potential to Larry Izzo. He was one of the greatest special teams players in NFL history.

Izzo was a three-time Pro Bowl selection with the Patriots (2000, 2002, 2004) and was a first-team All-Pro in 2004. Stuard reached out to the four-time Super Bowl champion and former linebacker, during the pre-draft process for advice.

“Larry Izzo, I actually talked to him a lot in the pre-draft process,” Stuard said. “He gave me a lot of tips. He actually coached me up a lot coming into this league. Just about technique, about speed, about size, about stuff like that. About what to do. How to do this at a high level and I think I was thinking about a lot of that stuff throughout the season. So, I look forward to be playing against him and his team this year.”

The 47-year old Izzo is currently the special teams coordinator in Seattle. The Bucs play the Seahawks on November 13 in Munich, Germany.

Special teams has been a Achilles heel on this Bucs team for the last few seasons, finishing near the bottom of the league in several categories. Stuard is just one man, but if he can continue to make a big impact on the unit he might be able to help turn things around and earn himself Pro Bowl honors in the process.

And perhaps eventually get some more playing time on defense.