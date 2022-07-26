On the eve of rookies reporting for training camp, Bucs rookie defensive tackle Logan Hall finally signed his contract. He was the second-to-last rookie to sign with the team, putting pen to paper just before fourth-round pick Cade Otton.

With rookie contracts having specific, pre-determined total values, some wondered why the two parties took so long to reach an agreement. We at Pewter Report speculated that the hold-up was most likely over the amount of the contract that would be guaranteed.

This year, all 32 first-round draft picks were able to negotiate fully guaranteed contracts. Hall was selected No. 33 overall, making him the first pick of the second round. Last year’s No. 33 pick, Tyson Campbell, became the first second-rounder to get part of his fourth-year base salary guaranteed. That guarantee was $50,000. Hall was able to top that amount by a considerable sum. Hall will have $225,000 of his $1,975,425 salary in 2025 fully guaranteed. This marks the largest fourth-year guarantee for a non-first rounder in NFL history.

Three second-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft ended up getting fully guaranteed money in the fourth year of rookie deals: No. 33 Logan Hall got $225,000 from the #Bucs No. 34 Christian Watson got $150,000 from the #Packers No. 35 Roger McCreary got $35,000 from the #Titans — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 25, 2022

The total guarantees for Hall’s contract with the Bucs come to just over 81% of the total contract value. This beats Campbell’s guarantees by a little over 1.5%.

The Difference In Just One Pick

There is still a huge disparity between top-of-the-second-round guys like Hall and Campbell and the players picked just ahead of them. Last year, the Bucs selected outside linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka with the final pick of the first round. He was able to procure 95.7% of his total contract fully guaranteed. That is over 17% more than Campbell. And again, every first-rounder this year got a 100% guarantee. That means No. 32 overall pick Lewis Cine beat out Hall by 19% in terms of percentage of contract guaranteed.

Still, the NFLPA will see Hall’s contract as win for their side, as it moves the guarantees for second-rounders forward. Additionally, Hall was one of three second-rounders to secure some guarantees in his fourth year, whereas last year, Campbell was the lone player to do so.