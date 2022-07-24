With training camp just around the corner, the Bucs have announced they have officially signed rookie tight end Cade Otton a four-year contract. The Bucs drafted Otton 106th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. Otton was selected with one of the additional picks Tampa Bay picked up when they traded out of the first round with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The other pick was traded when the Bucs moved up into the fifth round to select cornerback Zyon McCollum.

Otton is expected to help fill the void left by Rob Gronkowski’s retirement. He was recently cleared to participate in training camp after suffering an ankle injury late in his final year at Washington.

Otton will join a tight end room that includes fellow draft pick Ko Kieft. In addition to those two are holdover veteran Cam Brate, as well as newly signed veteran Kyle Rudolph. Otton is projected to be able to perform the role of the “Y” tight end. This means he is expected to be an in-line blocker as well as a receiving threat.

Over the course of four years at Washington Otton posted 91 catches for 1,026 yards and nine touchdowns. His most impressive season came in a Covid-shortened 2020. That year he had 18 catches for 258 yards and three touchdowns in just four games. The Bucs signed second round pick Logan Hall on Friday.