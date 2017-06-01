Bucs Rookie WR Godwin Talks Contract, Winston, Learning Positions

Bucs rookie wide receiver Chris Godwin’s wasting little time making a solid first impression with his new team.

The same day it was announced he and the team settled their contract negotiations, Godwin went out and turned in another quality OTA practice at One Buc Place.

“It’s definitely a nice day,” Godwin said from the practice fields Thursday. “It feels good to really make it official and just focus on football now.”

A focused, clear mind helps out a bit when making the jump from college to the pros and Godwin said that committing the playbook to memory has been the biggest challenge.

“It’s probably just learning all the plays,” the third-round pick out of Penn State said. “The plays are so complex. Just learning all the positions, learning the whole concept instead of just focusing on one spot. [I’m] just trying to get a full understanding of the offense in general.”

Godwin said that he’s been lining up and learning the responsibilities of all receiving positions along with many of his fellow wideouts. “I’m definitely moving around, but that’s not just myself, I think that’s all the other receivers, too. I think coaches do a good job of letting us know that we have to understand the whole concept of the offense as opposed to just one position.”

Helping Godwin transition to the NFL and hopefully become an impact player on an offense projected to be one of the league’s most improved has been a collection of veterans, including quarterback Jameis Winston, the rookie said.

“It took me by surprise a little bit, but when I first got here I recognized that all those guys are great guys,” Godwin said. “They’re all willing to do whatever it takes to help the team be better in order to reach our ultimate goals.”

“Most of them are in the receiver room,” Godwin said of the players passing on the most advice. “Guys like Mike [Evans], guys like [Donteea Dye], [Adam Humphries] has been great to me, and then Jameis has also been great. All those guys, anytime I have any questions they’re helping me out. Any time I make a mistake they’re right there telling me what I did wrong or how I can do it better.”

The team’s face-of-the-franchise quarterback’s been just as advertised, as well.

“My first impression is the same as it is now,” Godwin said. “When you first get here he’s very personable, he’s very charismatic. As you guys can see from the outside, that’s exactly how he is on the inside. He’s a great leader and he’s definitely team-first in whatever he’s doing.”