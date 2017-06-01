Inside Bucs OTA 6-1, Defense: CB Smith Getting Reps With Hargreaves Absent

The almost 90 Bucs players who participated in Thursday’s OTA got a taste of training camp. Not with the hits, but with the heat. With temperatures in the 90’s and little cloud cover and only a faint breeze, there wasn’t a player, coach or media member not dripping with sweat when the final horn sounded.

The Bucs again had a handful of players either not here, or on the sidelines just observing. Defensive tackle Chris Baker and cornerback Vernon Hargreaves weren’t in attendance, linebackers Devante Bond and Kwon Alexander were held out on Thursday. However the media got our first look at Brent Grimes this season, and head coach Dirk Koetter said the vet looked just fine, while also mentioned Hargreaves and second-year corner Ryan Smith.

“Ryan is playing all outside as our third corner right now and he’s getting better,” Koetter said. “He’s getting a lot of reps. Brent Grimes is back this week, looked like he never missed a step. Vernon [Hargreaves] has been here every day until today, Vernon has really been taking the ball away. We’re happy with Ryan, he just needs to catch up in experience.”

Cornerback Javier Elliott got a lot of work at the slot on Thursday and held his own. It is still crazy to think Elliott didn’t receive a single offer out of high school, walked on at Florida State and didn’t get any starting time until midway through his senior season. Hats off to Jason Licht and his scouting staff in finding that needle in the haystack.

First Team Reps

With a few players out the Bucs first team defense consisted of LDE DeVonte Lambert, tackles Gerald McCoy and Clinton McDonald, RDE George Johnson, linebackers Cameron Lynch, Adarius Glanton, Lavonte David, cornerbacks Brent Grimes and Ryan Smith, and safeties Chris Conte and Keith Tandy.

Safety Dance



The Buccaneers brought in J.J. Wilcox via free agency and drafted Justin Evans, but due to injury two familiar faces are the ones playing. Koetter said there is no competition at this point.

“Well, right now it’s not a battle. Not a battle at all right now because of health. J.J. [Wilcox] hasn’t been able to be out there and Justin Evans hasn’t been able to be out there. Not mad, not good, not bad. There’s no competition when guys aren’t healthy. Right now, Chris Conte and Keith Tandy are out there practicing and they’re doing a nice job.”