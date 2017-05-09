Bucs Sign CB McClain

One day after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers released undrafted free agent cornerback, Greg Maybin, they have announce the signing of veteran cornerback Robert McClain to a one-year deal, first reported by Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times.

Bucs have agreed to terms with former Falcons, Panthers CB Robert McClain on a one-year deal. Played with Mike Smith in Atlanta 2012-14. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) May 9, 2017

McClain coming to Tampa means he is reunited with defensive coordinator Mike Smith, who was his coach from 2012-2014. During his time in Atlanta with Smith he recorded 186 tackles and three interceptions. Since then, he has bounced around from the Patriots, Panthers and Chargers.

Bringing in a veteran cornerback was something to be expected as the team did not adress the position during the draft. He’ll likely be a projected backup to Vernon Hargreaves and Brent Grimes on the outside.