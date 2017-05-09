Bucs Sign CB McClain

One day after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers released undrafted free agent cornerback, Greg Maybin, they have announce the signing of veteran cornerback Robert McClain to a one-year deal, first reported by Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times.
McClain coming to Tampa means he is reunited with defensive coordinator Mike Smith, who was his coach from 2012-2014. During his time in Atlanta with Smith he recorded 186 tackles and three interceptions. Since then, he has bounced around from the Patriots, Panthers and Chargers.
Bringing in a veteran cornerback was something to be expected as the team did not adress the position during the draft. He’ll likely be a projected backup to Vernon Hargreaves and Brent Grimes on the outside.