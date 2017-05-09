Cover 3: Reception Perception And How Good Godwin Can Be As A Buc

About the author

Profile photo of Trevor Sikkema

Trevor Sikkema

Trevor Sikkema is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat reporter and NFL Draft analyst for PewterReport.com. Sikkema, an alumnus of the University of Florida, has covered both college and professional football for much of his career. As a native of the Sunshine State, when he's not buried in social media, Sikkema can be found out and active, attempting to be the best athlete he never was. Sikkema can be reached at: trevor@pewterreport.com

Related Articles

41 Comments

  1. 1
    Profile photo of Pick6

    Pick6

    Great Cover 3 on a player who college football analysts seemed to like alot but an NFL-focused fan like me lacked the basis for my own opinion. I think there will be plenty of opportunities for Godwin on the outside. DJax is not the classic #2 wideout, he is a game breaker who will probably need a few breathers after serial deep routes. He is also not the kind of WR you want run blocking on the edge. I think this is the year Humphries gets ousted from the slot a fair amount, but not for Godwin. Evans and DJax both line up in the slot and they create terrifying mismatches when they do so. Godwin can make an impact in his rookie year by exploiting the opponent’s second best outside CB on running downs or when DJax is otherwise getting a breather

    +22
    0
    Rating: +22. From 22 votes.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  2. 2
    Profile photo of BucWild02

    BucWild02

    Really nice piece Trevor. I enjoyed reading it so much, I’m disappointed…disappointed that training camp is months away! Can’t wait to watch Godwin in camp. I know it’s early, but his smooth route running, great hands and football speed kind of reminds me of Reggie Wayne.

    +15
    0
    Rating: +15. From 15 votes.
    Please wait...
    Report user
    1. 2.1
      Profile photo of Trevor Sikkema

      Trevor Sikkema

      Haha! This was a creative compliment.

      I’m excited to see how things shake out as well.

      +5
      0
      Rating: +5. From 5 votes.
      Please wait...
  3. 3
    Profile photo of tog

    tog

    Reception Perception!!!!

    Finally a Cover 3 I can be proud of…

    This article made me like Godwin even more. Good job.

    As for the slot… on that I have NO idea. The two things I liked about Godwin (now love) are his ability to make contested catches and that (often very subtle) ability to use his body to fake out defenders. He sometimes looks like an NFL route runner. Is that the skillset to put in the slot? My gut reaction is no, he’s an outside WR.

    +9
    0
    Rating: +9. From 9 votes.
    Please wait...
    Report user
    1. 3.1
      Profile photo of Trevor Sikkema

      Trevor Sikkema

      Matt Harmon’s the man. Glad his RP project was there to help me explain Godwin’s fit.

      +1
      0
      Rating: +1. From 1 vote.
      Please wait...
  4. 4
    Profile photo of Alldaway 2.0

    Alldaway 2.0

    Godwin would probably be a future #1 on some other NFL team rosters. He is that good with this agility, speed and route running. He has a tendency to jump for balls thrown over the middle but if he learns to run in stride for more YAC opportunities he would be a dangerous player in the slot.

    I agree with others more likely to see DJAX in the slot with Godwin on the outside with Evans. But the possibilities are endless for this offense.

    +7
    0
    Rating: +7. From 7 votes.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  5. 5
    Profile photo of NorthEndZone

    NorthEndZone

    Read-Option:
    Another benefit of playing Godwin in the slot occasionally is highlighted on the last few gifs you posted; his blocking ability. I could see him sealing off a corner or safety from a slot position on running plays to the outside in his direction.

    +13
    -1
    Rating: +12. From 14 votes.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  6. 6
    Profile photo of BucsPhan2Phear

    BucsPhan2Phear

    Your articles are so ahead of everything else on the site. Literally, cover 3 is the only thing I visit pewter report for. Almost gave up on them. You write the Best articles regarding Bucs media and everyone knows it. Might’ve time to consider going solo. SR 5 has been a lot of fluff for a while unfortunately, mailbags are canned questions and what does Cook do there again? You need to turn away from the dark side my dude. Remember the motto.

    +8
    -18
    Rating: -10. From 26 votes.
    Please wait...
    Report user
    1. 6.1
      Profile photo of toofamiliar17

      toofamiliar17

      Woof, that is a harsh paragraph. Just brutal.

      To me, PR’s strength has always been team news and access. No one is better at getting a feel for where the team is leaning when it comes to changes in personnel and/or management. They’re really, really good at that. And that is hugely valuable as a fan of the team, IMO. When one report says one thing, and PR’s says another, nine times out of ten, what PR says is what ends up happening. There’s no source I trust more when it comes to the Bucs in those ways.

      I think you’re too harsh, but I kinda agree with some of what you say. The analysis side of things has always been rough here, IMO. I mean no offense, but when basically every single case someone other than Trevor makes for a draft prospect starts with their college stat line and really NEVER ventures anything related to specific prospect trait analysis, that’s rough.

      I even get what you mean about the Fab Five, although I don’t think it’s THAT bad. For me, recent ones have been too quote heavy. Like, yes, I find what Bucs players, coaches, etc. have to say on subjects, but it feels like some of the sections recently have just been an open forum for whoever the interviewee is to say whatever they want, and to do so in a ton of words. I do still think there is some good content in many of them, though.

      Mailbags are a bit canned. They’re typically pretty low hanging fruit type questions, I agree. But, to be fair, they can only work with what’s given to them in pieces like that.

      I think all of this is probably why they hired Trevor. I’ve had my issues with PR over the last year or two, but I think it’s a tremendous strength to recognize a weakness, identify the solution, and implement it. The play, player, and scheme analysis stuff has been BAD for a while. Trevor definitely raises the bar on that side of things for this place. I applaud SR and whoever else was involved in the decision to hire Trevor for making that call.

      +17
      -1
      Rating: +16. From 18 votes.
      Please wait...
      Report user
    2. 6.2
      Profile photo of BrianDorry55

      BrianDorry55

      Yeah…jeeze man.

      Fab 5 is always hit or miss because there is only so much material to fill a lengthy article with like 45+ times a year. Sometimes I love the Fab 5, sometimes it feels like filler. There’s usually a few things in there that I enjoy even on the off weeks.

      At the end of the day, all the media does basically the same thing. I’ll take what PR does any day over the majority of the rest of the local “media” that just shares stories from other places and puts their not-so-educated spin on it. At least Scott, Mark, and Trevor are intelligent, well-versed, and generally likeable guys.

      I do agree with your praise of the analytical aspect that Trevor has added to the site, just strongly disagree that it’s all PR has to offer.

      +7
      0
      Rating: +7. From 7 votes.
      Please wait...
      Report user
    3. 6.3
      Profile photo of Trevor Sikkema

      Trevor Sikkema

      I appreciate the love, guys! But, even though I bring my own niche of how to cover a team with X’s and O’s, I’m still learning new stuff every week from Scott and Mark in terms of how to be a beat reporter. I’m still a rookie, and they’re the pros. I’m just bringing my own flavor.

      We’re going to cover the Bucs like no other outlet is this season with some new series, videos, all that jazz. So stick with us!

      +19
      0
      Rating: +19. From 19 votes.
      Please wait...
      1. 6.3.1
        Profile photo of CDNBUCSFAN

        CDNBUCSFAN

        Trevor, the whole team at PR kicks butt and it’s exactly what us Bucs fans look for, especially those of us not from the local area. Can’t wait to see this team in action, I actually get to see 2 games this year, one in Buffalo and one in Tampa.

        +1
        0
        Rating: +1. From 1 vote.
        Please wait...
        Report user
    4. 6.4
      Profile photo of nybuccguy

      nybuccguy

      SR

      0
      0
      No votes yet.
      Please wait...
      Report user
    5. 6.5
      Profile photo of nybuccguy

      nybuccguy

      SR regularly posts about religion, politics, and race relations. The rest of his material is just quotes from interviews he does. I dont read his trash anymore. The board was never the same after Jim Flynn left. The message board and the cover 3 still make the site worth visiting though.

      0
      0
      No votes yet.
      Please wait...
      Report user
  7. 7
    Profile photo of bEubanks11

    bEubanks11

    While I agree that Trevor is the hardest working columnist on the crew at the moment, why the hostility?

    As for my thoughts on Godwin, just get him on the field. X,Y,Z… the Bucs receivers are all cross trained as far as I’ve heard for this very reason. No matter who’s playing the slot between Evans, Jackson or Godwin, I don’t see Adam getting many snaps unless we go 4 wide. And I don’t see us doing that as often as 2 tight end sets. My prediction is by year end that Godwin will have the second most snaps at WR behind Evans and that Humphries doesn’t break 25 receptions.

    +6
    -1
    Rating: +5. From 7 votes.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  8. 8
    Profile photo of compewterpirate

    compewterpirate

    Another terrific ‘Cover 3’ Trevor. Once again your film breakdown segment is particularly insightful, as it was with O.J. Howard last week. It really succeeded in highlighting Godwin’s strengths as a WR. This guy, at the college level, appears to have no weaknesses. He has 4.42 speed, is an excellent route runner, can play all three wide out positions, as evidenced by his ‘reception map’ and completion percentages and is a really physical blocker. I loved the clip where he ‘lit up’ that blitzing LB. He also has excellent fluidity of hip movement. The way he juked Adoree Jackson so badly, he actually fell on his ass, was epic! As was the tremendous head fake when he burned the cover safety on that cleverly disguised corner route. Definitely a mouth watering prospect to consider how the all round skill sets and huge upside potential of both OJ and Chris Godwin, will be incorporated into the Bucs offense next season. Great work Trevor, I look forward to the next edition of ‘Cover 3’!

    +4
    0
    Rating: +4. From 4 votes.
    Please wait...
    Report user
    1. 8.1
      Profile photo of Trevor Sikkema

      Trevor Sikkema

      I think he can be a perfect compliment. Hope he plays as confident with the Bucs as he did at Penn State.

      And thanks!

      +2
      0
      Rating: +2. From 2 votes.
      Please wait...
  9. 9
    Profile photo of scubog

    scubog

    Always enjoy your work Trevor. Leading up to the Draft, Godwin seemed to get far less attention than the top four or five in this class, in spite of his stellar play at Penn State. Looking forward to seeing how Dirk uses him along with the rest of the “weapons” Winston now has at his disposal. What a difference between this arsenal and the collection of pass catchers Jameis lined up with last season.

    I’m reminded of that line in the movie Crocodile Dundee when the guy pulled out a little switchblade and threatened, “I’ve got a knife”, to which Dundee replied, “That’s not a knife……..this is a knife” as he pulled out a huge shiny blade and waved it in the guys face.

    +4
    0
    Rating: +4. From 4 votes.
    Please wait...
    Report user
    1. 9.1
      Profile photo of Trevor Sikkema

      Trevor Sikkema

      LOL!

      I would have finished the quote for you if you had said this to me in person.

      +1
      0
      Rating: +1. From 1 vote.
      Please wait...
  10. 10
    Profile photo of GoldsonAges

    GoldsonAges

    Loved the article Trevor. to me Godwin is an outside WR who will spell Evans and Vjax if they get tired. This kid has really good potential.

    +2
    -1
    Rating: +1. From 3 votes.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  11. 11
    Profile photo of Destino102

    Destino102

    Route Tree? Looks more like a Route Flower.

    +4
    -15
    Rating: -11. From 19 votes.
    Please wait...
    Report user
    1. 11.1
      Profile photo of Trevor Sikkema

      Trevor Sikkema

      I’m glad you got thumbs down for this, John.

      +7
      0
      Rating: +7. From 7 votes.
      Please wait...
      1. 11.1.1
        Profile photo of Destino102

        Destino102

        I gave myself a thumbs up. I know what a flower looks like, and that diagram is a flower. The rest of you are kidding yourselves.

        +3
        -5
        Rating: -2. From 8 votes.
        Please wait...
        Report user
  12. 12
    Profile photo of WiltheBrewer

    WiltheBrewer

    Really like the addition of the physical WR to go along with the blocking skills of the new TE! That will really help out the running game-
    maybe help Doug actually reach the end zone on one of those long runs this season ?
    Thanks Trevor!

    +4
    0
    Rating: +4. From 4 votes.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  13. 13
    Profile photo of Buc-n-Philly Fan

    Buc-n-Philly Fan

    Trevor, this was very insightful! Being able to apply math to predict success changes how NFL scouts build their boards. I would expect that the potential player “drive” and football love is what catapults a Teams desire to select a player after having this knowledge. My question though is why was he not projected higher with the attributes that you have shown us here? The Scouts and Teams had to have access to this same data… there had to be some perceived downside to Godwin for him not to be slotted higher by all the Teams.
    By the looks of Godwin’s diversity of route running it would seem that Hump will be more of an insurance policy/depth than an every down player moving forward. Having D-Jax in the slot makes more sense both in confusing the defense but also allowing Godwin to set the block on the linebackers, of which I can not wait to see!

    Excellent article and I am glad you are putting these types of articles out. Nice work PR!!!

    +4
    0
    Rating: +4. From 4 votes.
    Please wait...
    Report user
    1. 13.1
      Profile photo of Trevor Sikkema

      Trevor Sikkema

      I think the fact that he didn’t play to his Combine speed kinda freaked teams out, like they couldn’t connect the dots. Same thing with Jordan Willis. If teams get thrown off at any point in the process with something they didn’t expect, I’m sure it weirds them out. I did not think Godwin would have made it out of the second round, so I really don’t know. That’s just a guess.

      +2
      0
      Rating: +2. From 2 votes.
      Please wait...
  14. 14
    Profile photo of BrianDorry55

    BrianDorry55

    Great job man…

    I love how you add the little clips into the article…my only criticism is that I wish that you’d give us some lowlights too man! We can handle it! Godwin does a lot of good things but most fans will never see his lowlights until it surprises them on Sundays.

    When you do a Cover 3 on Justin Evans (hopefully) it will be criminally irresponsible to not include the lowlights!

    +4
    0
    Rating: +4. From 4 votes.
    Please wait...
    Report user
    1. 14.1
      Profile photo of Trevor Sikkema

      Trevor Sikkema

      In scouting, the principle is that you focus on what a guy *can* do, but I hear what you’re saying! Evans will have his hits and misses, and when I watch the film, I won’t shy away from pointing them out – you can expect that same kind of treatment when the Cover 3 goes into the season each week.

      The best part about film is that it’s fair (it can’t lie). I will always do my best to not let the translator (me) do the lying.

      +5
      0
      Rating: +5. From 5 votes.
      Please wait...
      1. 14.1.1
        Profile photo of EastEndBoy

        EastEndBoy

        Thanks Trevor – I concur with @briandorry55. Bucs fans (like probably fans of most teams) have a tendency to see our players through rose colored glasses. There is some reason every NFL team passed on this guy, more than once, and chose 10 WRs before him. That’s still not bad in the grand scheme of things, but it would be good to understand the raw analysis with lowlights too.

        0
        0
        No votes yet.
        Please wait...
        Report user
        1. 14.1.1.1
          Profile photo of Trevor Sikkema

          Trevor Sikkema

          I will keep that in mind!

          0
          0
          No votes yet.
          Please wait...
  15. 15
    Profile photo of jshumaker

    jshumaker

    Analytics made interesting! Nice job Trevor that was great to read

    +2
    0
    Rating: +2. From 2 votes.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  16. 16
    Profile photo of Dy-nasty D

    Dy-nasty D

    I’ve learned a lot more football since you’ve come on board, Trevor. Thanks!

    +1
    0
    Rating: +1. From 1 vote.
    Please wait...
    Report user
    1. 16.1
      Profile photo of Trevor Sikkema

      Trevor Sikkema

      That’s the goal!

      +2
      0
      Rating: +2. From 2 votes.
      Please wait...
  17. 17
    Profile photo of Iowabucfan

    Iowabucfan

    Good job, Trev. I always enjoy Cover3.
    I think it would be a good idea to cross train all the WR. First, it makes opposing defenses do extra work and they get multiple looks. Second, different players can fill in due to injury.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  18. 18
    Profile photo of pinkstob

    pinkstob

    Excellent read; good stuff TS! My preference out of the three options presented would be to put Godwin in the slot. D. Jackson isn’t built to block and receive hits from LB’s all season from the slot. If O.J. Howard were a smallish HB type TE like many of the other TE’s in this draft class I would say put him in the slot, but he’s a well rounded TE so I would not play him in the slot either. Given the information presented in this article I would put Godwin in the slot to take advantage of this speed, size and route running ability.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  19. 19
    Profile photo of Brobear

    Brobear

    ROD GOD. Awesome

    +3
    0
    Rating: +3. From 3 votes.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  20. 20
    Profile photo of toofamiliar17

    toofamiliar17

    Getting to the last page of the piece – I really think whether or not we should put Godwin in the slot depends on what Koetter ideally wants from the position. Dirk runs a heavily vertical offense, but he had plenty of varying concepts that he utilized for the position last year with Hump as the only player remotely worth having on the field in that spot. If Dirk wants to push the ball down the field more with what his slot receiver does, then Godwin is the clear and obvious choice. If Dirk wants to create better opportunities for YAC on high percentage throws with shorter catches on drags, screens, zigs, etc, then Hump has a much better chance of winning the spot than he otherwise would. Either way, I expect a truly open competition that makes for a great battle in camp.

    I definitely think the drafting of Godwin makes our use of DeSean Jackson more interesting. Without Godwin, we could basically never feel good about putting DeSean in the slot, as the guy who would take his place on the outside wouldn’t be much of a threat at all. If Godwin can execute his role outside, then we can much more creative with both DeSean and Mike being utilized inside more frequently.

    +2
    0
    Rating: +2. From 2 votes.
    Please wait...
    Report user
    1. 20.1
      Profile photo of Trevor Sikkema

      Trevor Sikkema

      I agree. I will be an open competition for the X, Y and Z receiver positions. And not in a bad way like someone is going to lose their job, but more in an open canvas and creativity way (including with Howard). They’ll experiment for the depth of each, too.

      0
      0
      No votes yet.
      Please wait...
      1. 20.1.1
        Profile photo of toofamiliar17

        toofamiliar17

        Trevor, have you or anyone else at PR gotten an impression from someone one the offensive staff (whether that’s Koetter, Monken, Bajakian, or someone else) as to what skillset they’d most like to see featured from their ideal slot receiver? I really think the answer to that question would tell us who between Hump and Godwin has the head start on the job going into camp in a couple months.

        0
        0
        No votes yet.
        Please wait...
        Report user
        1. 20.1.1.1
          Profile photo of Trevor Sikkema

          Trevor Sikkema

          No, or not a fair one, at least. Only Dirk’s second year, so this year and next we’ll get a good look at who he *really* wants as a slot by seeing who they bring in or give playing time to. First year coaches are always just playing with the previous coach’s roster.

          0
          0
          No votes yet.
          Please wait...
  21. 21
    Profile photo of Buc 1976

    Buc 1976

    Interesting that all the offensive players are very good blockers!

    +1
    0
    Rating: +1. From 1 vote.
    Please wait...
    Report user

Leave a Reply

© 2017 PewterReport.com All Rights reserved. Marketing Tampa | Visual Realm

Desktop Version Mobile Version