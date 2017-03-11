Bucs Sign Cowboys Safety J.J. Wilcox

Trevor Sikkema

Trevor Sikkema is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat reporter and NFL Draft analyst for PewterReport.com.

Comments

    Garv

    I’d still like to see McDougald resigned as he was clearly catching on to Smitty’s D as last season went on. We know it takes some time to learn or at least we were led to believe it did.
    At any rate, Wilcox is young and sounds like a good signing.

      Horse

      I’m with you Garv; this would resolve the Safety Positions for the time being. Go Bucs!

    cgmaster27

    Licht is doing some damn good work and getting needs taken car of in free agency. This draft will be the funnest in quite a while.

      Naplesfan

      Yup, cg … Jason really seems to have learned and improved over his four off-seasons, especially the last two after having been freed of that millstone around his neck in the form of a former head coach with final authority over the 53-man roster.

      Great talent evaluator and cap manager. He’ll still whiff some, though, no matter what.

      I really like Chris Baker a LOT … watching his highlight tape here at PR the other day, and his attitude as expressed in his presser this morning. He’s clearly a hard striver, an over-performing UDFA, very athletic yet big DT who can also play DE … just the kind of guy that GMs like Jason and his former mentor, Bill Belichick make their living with. Chris made a big point about his determination to over-perform, and how excited he is to play beside a bona fide elite DT like Gerald McCoy.

        cgmaster27

        And the best part is he’s getting guy and not breaking the bank on them. Outside of what Jackson earns annually, these other guys are 5 and 6 mil a year guys. Goo value signings in positions that we need depth.

    chetthevette

    Re-sign Bradley also, Tandy Wilcox McDougal and Conte sounds awful good to me. No need to draft a safety high in the draft.
    GO BUCS

    XpfcWintergreen

    I agree that Licht is making good decisions and seems to have learned (and is still learning). I trust him more and more as time goes by. I think he is setting things up so that he won’t be pressured by any sense of urgency to fill a need in the upper rounds of the draft.

    Whether or not we re-sign Bradley I don’t think we will need to draft a Safety early on. Assuming that someone that “we can’t pass on” doesn’t fall to us at pick 19, however, I could see Jabrill Peppers as a Safety in the running for our first pick. He is known as a ferocious tackler and as versatile with a lot of upside potential. Some would consider him as a wild card pick.

    Since we know that Smith is creative in how he uses players for his defense and since I now trust Licht’s judgement , I would consider Peppers a good first round selection if that should happen.
    ____
    Go Bucs!!!!

    P.S. I see the above as a long shot as I feel that it is more likely that someone such as Christian McCaffrey or O.J. Howard will fall to us at 19.

    Dude

    I like this signing. I was never a big fan of McDougald, and I will probably get flamed for this, but I always thought Conte was a little bit better, out hustled him, and played with more heart.

    After these FA signings we seen with the Bucs, it makes me wonder if now that the Bucs might be putting themselves in a position to move up a couple of spots in the first round, if needed, to go get a certain player they may have had their eye on. Like Cook, since I’m sure Winston has been in their ears campaigning for him pretty hard. This sure does make the draft look a lot more interesting since some of the more glaring needs have, for the most part, been covered through FA. So I would say they are at least in a position to go get the best player on their board when they pick regardless of position. Especially since this is a deep draft for RB’s, TE’s, and DL’s.

    plopes808

    I’m happy with all of our FA signings so far. Aside from DJax, who’s contract was warranted, they’re all good value signings. I’d like to see us resign McDougald as well as he showed improvement in Smittie’s defense late in the year. He’s still available so won’t command much in terms of cap space and competition will make everyone better.

    This draft should be a lot of fun and I smell playoffs in 2017

