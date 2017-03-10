Bucs Could Have New Backup QB In Nick Foles

Following Mike Glennon’s departure, it was uncertain whether the Buccaneers would be interested in adding another quarterback via draft or free agency, or if the team was fine with going into camp using Ryan Griffin and Sean Renfree as the two primary reserves – both already on the roster.

It was assumed that the latter was the more realistic option, with a chance that the team could use one of their later round picks on a quarterback. However, that tune seems to have changed as it has now being reported that the Bucs have interest in signing former Eagles, Rams and Chiefs signal caller, Nick Foles.

Mutual interest between QB Nick Foles and the #Bucs, I'm told. Jameis could have his new backup soon. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 10, 2017

Foles was drafted by the Eagles in 2012 as a third round pick. In his rookie season, due to injuries to starting quarterback Michael Vick, Foles was given his chance to start and performed well through the remained of that season.

The following year, Foles threw for 2,891 yards and just two interceptions on the way to his first and only Pro Bowl. Who was the Eagles leading receiver in that season? Buccaneers new wide receiver, DeSean Jackson.

The following year, however, Foles’ luck began to change in a bad way. In his second year with Chip Kelly as his head coach, Foles was much less effective going from a 27-2 TD-to-INT ratio to 13 and 10. Following that seasons, he was traded to the Rams for Sam Bradford, a second and fourth round pick.

Foles struggled in his lone year in St. Louis, barely eclipsing 2,00 yards passing while having just seven touchdowns to 10 interceptions. Following the team drafting Jard Goff No. 1 overall, Foles asked to be released, and was granted that by the team.

After his time in St. Louis, Foles signed a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, reuniting him with the coach who drafted him, Andy Reid. His one-year deal was worth $1.75 million. Foles was a backup to Alex Smith, but did have to come in and stat three games in his absence. After the 2016 season, the team decline his second-year option and he was released.

If he were to become a Buccaneer, he’ll be in a much more comfortable system with a familiar friend in DeSean Jackson.