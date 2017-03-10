Bucs Could Have New Backup QB In Nick Foles

23 Comments

  1
    Profile photo of jme0151

    jme0151

    The young guys, Foles, if Winston goes down were screwed!!!

    0
    -9
    Rating: -9. From 9 votes.
    1.1
      Profile photo of Bobby Ashcraft

      Bobby Ashcraft

      If Winston goes down for an extended period, we’re screwed anyway. There may be 3 teams (if that many) that could stay afloat for an extended period without their starting QB. Foles is experienced enough that, with our defense playing like it did down the stretch last year, he could keep us in the hunt for a 3 or 4 game stretch. At the end of the day, backups are backups for a reason.

      +12
      0
      Rating: +12. From 12 votes.
  2
    Profile photo of mtbruning

    mtbruning

    He’s been to a pro bowl. That shows with good coaching he at least has the potential to win 50% of games he has to start if Winston is hurt. That’s about all you can expect from a backup.

    +9
    0
    Rating: +9. From 9 votes.
  3
    Profile photo of macabee

    macabee

    You know I’m best at flexing, adjusting, compromising, accepting, and generally going along and getting along. lol.

    If the Bucs like Napoleon Dynamite, then Napoleon Dynamite it is! Go Bucs!

    +4
    -1
    Rating: +3. From 5 votes.
    3.1
      Profile photo of thewbacca

      thewbacca

      I remember Revis calling Glennon Napoleon Dynamite. Now Glennon is making Revis-type money and Revis island has yet to be annexed by anyone. How quickly things change.

      +1
      0
      Rating: +1. From 1 vote.
  4
    Profile photo of seat26

    seat26

    I think this would be an excellent move. We have to have someone behind Winston with experience. Foles would even be an upgrade from Glennon. I hope they pull it off.

    +9
    -1
    Rating: +8. From 10 votes.
  5
    Profile photo of martinii

    martinii

    My preference would be Glennon, but that is not going to happen. Foles has real game experience and has been teammates with Jackson. Feels like a good move. I don’t like using a roster spot for a 3rd QB.

    +5
    0
    Rating: +5. From 5 votes.
  6
    Profile photo of bEubanks11

    bEubanks11

    I say bring in another Seminole. Geno Smith would be a solid back up and comrade for Winston. Go family. Go Bucs!

    0
    -11
    Rating: -11. From 11 votes.
    6.1
      Profile photo of Buc45

      Buc45

      Wasn’t Geno from West Virginia?

      +5
      0
      Rating: +5. From 5 votes.
  7
    Profile photo of drdneast

    drdneast

    Foles has shredded us everytime he has played us but against Schiano and Lovie Smith, almost everyone was shredding us.
    His statistics remain an enigma.
    How does someone go from a 27-2 TD to Int ratio to a 13-10 ratio in one year. DC’s must have seen something glaring and it got around the league.
    The fact he didn’t play well for the Rams shouldn’t surprise anyone. Ton Brady would flounder under Jeff Fisher for gods sake.
    Still, in KC he came back with 3 TD’s and 0 Ints. Had a 65 percent completion percentage and a QB rating of 105.9 but only tossed the ball 56 times in three games. I think Winston had to do that in two games.
    If this guy can be had for a low price like the Chiefs got him for I would grab him.
    I watched him on NFL replay once against the Bears when he was with the Rams and his receivers were dropping every other ball.

    +5
    0
    Rating: +5. From 5 votes.
    7.1
      Profile photo of scubog

      scubog

      I remember his game against us as a rookie. I thought the game was won and the youngster took the Eagles right down the field to beat us.

      +1
      0
      Rating: +1. From 1 vote.
    7.2
      Profile photo of Naplesfan

      Naplesfan

      Good question, but don’t forget, his head coach is the guy now twice fired and entirely out of the NFL. A lot of folks forget or don’t understand that coaching has a very big effect on how players play. We’ve seen coaches try to fit round pegs into square holes and vice versa, and quarterbacks are among the most vulnerable players to bad or ineffective coaching.

      Obviously with his Pro Bowl performance proven, Foles as a very good upside. With good coaching as we have now at Tampa Bay, with both Dirk Koetter, a well-proven “quarterback whisperer” and Mike Bajakian as QB coach, whatever upside that Foles has is likely to be exploited by these coaches.

      And, unlike our current backup, or any we might draft, Foles has a ton of NFL game experience.

      I like this signing a lot, if we can get it done. With Foles available, if Jameis should go down for a handful of games, we aren’t necessarily done for the season, as we would be otherwise.

      +4
      0
      Rating: +4. From 4 votes.
  8
    Profile photo of drdneast

    drdneast

    Geno Smith?
    Why not just bring back Jerry Golstyn.

    +2
    -1
    Rating: +1. From 3 votes.
    8.1
      Profile photo of scubog

      scubog

      I too remember Jerry Golsteyn who had a great 4th quarter in a meaningless exhibition game in 1983, fans went crazy, he was anointed the starter and promptly sucked.

      0
      0
      No votes yet.
  9
    Profile photo of SappAttack

    SappAttack

    a backup with starting experience? loving this free agency!

    +5
    0
    Rating: +5. From 5 votes.
  10
    Profile photo of CDNBUCSFAN

    CDNBUCSFAN

    If this were to happen, I’m good with it. Back up QB is more and more important these days.

    +1
    0
    Rating: +1. From 1 vote.
  11
    Profile photo of surferdudes

    surferdudes

    When he had a good coach in Reid, and a good team around him, he preformed well. Kelly came in with his wacky system, he struggled. Would’ve been hard for any Q.B. to succeed on a bad Rams team. Like others have said, Jameis goes down, we’re screwed. Foles give us a better chance to hold it together then anyone on our roster now.

    +4
    0
    Rating: +4. From 4 votes.
  12
    Profile photo of surferdudes

    surferdudes

    Anyone know when Swaggy, and D Jax will be introduced to the local media?

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    12.1
      Profile photo of macabee

      macabee

      Tune into Buccaneers.com at 11am today for press conference.

      Greg Auman‏Verified account @gregauman 22h22 hours ago
      More
      Bucs will introduce WR DeSean Jackson and DT Chris Baker at a news conference Saturday at 11. We’ll have updates from Koetter and Licht ..

      0
      0
      No votes yet.
  13
    Profile photo of nitey

    nitey

    I agree with suferdudes, I think Kelly ruined him with a system that he wasn’t comfortable with and probably needs more than one year in a stable system. I think Foles would be an excellent pickup.

    +3
    0
    Rating: +3. From 3 votes.
  14
    Profile photo of Buc 1976

    Buc 1976

    The bucs have been very lucky Jamis has not been injured so far! This is a violent game and injuries HAPPEN, so it is important to have a backup QB with experience. Nick F. is just that Sign him !!!!!

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
  15
    Profile photo of Horse

    Horse

    I believe this would be a good move to sign him; Griffin could go back being a million dollar and playing the opposite QB for we are about to play . Go Bucs!

    0
    -1
    Rating: -1. From 1 vote.
  16
    Profile photo of RootsCrew

    RootsCrew

    This would be a good signing. A back up QB is meant to do just enough in a pinch if your starter is out for a game or two. Foles can play well enough to help win a game if Jameis goes down. His time with the Rams is forgivable, since it was a dumpster fire under Fisher. He’ll be cheap as well. I really can’t believe Licht wanted to pay Glennon $8M a year! Baffling.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
