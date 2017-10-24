Bucs Sign DE Tapp

With the Buccaneers defense near the bottom of most statistical categories seven weeks into the season (six games for them), there were rumblings on whether or not this team would be making any moves as the trade deadline approached.

On Tuesday afternoon, the the team announced that they had waived S Isaiah Johnson and released DE Larry Webster from the practice squad, creating two openings – Johnson will likely return to the practice squad.

But, that left one 53-man roster spot open, and now we know it will be former Seahawks and Saints defensive end Darryl Tapp who will fill that spot.

Bucs are signing veteran DE Darryl Tapp, who last played for Saints last year. 28 career sacks, had workout with team earlier today. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) October 24, 2017

Tapp (33) was drafted in the second round by the Seahawks in 2006. He played four year for them, starting for two. Since then he’s been an NFL journeyman. He hasn’t landed a consistent starting role since, but is an experienced player on a defensive line that need some kind of production. He has 28 career sacks to his name.

The Bucs are currently last in the NFL with seven on the season; they’re the only team with single digit sacks as a team.