Just Grillin Pewter Player Of The Week: QB Winston

Just Grillin Pewter Player Of The Week – QB Jameis Winston

For the second time this season, Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston is the Just Grillin Pewter Player of the Week after rallying his team in the fourth quarter to give the Bucs a brief 27-20 lead in the team’s 30-27 loss. Winston, who was questionable to play after suffering a shoulder injury at Arizona the previous week and missing practice on Wednesday and Thursday, threw for a season-high 384 yards and three touchdowns and one interception in the loss.

Winston completed 32-of-44 passes (72.7 percent) and was the most accurate he has been all season despite his shoulder injury. Winston hit rookie tight end O.J. Howard six times for 98 yards and two touchdowns. Winston also found wide receiver Mike Evans seven times for 88 yards and the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter.

“We’ve got to score early,” Winston said. “We’ve got to get touchdowns and move the ball well. We stop ourselves on every single drive. Every drive … so we’ve got to fix that. I have to fix that and do a better job there. We just need to execute.”

Tampa Bay head coach Dirk Koetter praised Winston’s effort after the game.

“I thought Jameis did a good job,” Koetter said. “There are a couple of throws that I’m sure he would like to have back; the one right before the half, that was not a great decision right there, but it ended up not costing us. He also made some fantastic plays as well, and I thought Jameis did a lot of good things today.”

