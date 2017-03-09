Bucs Sign DT Chris Baker

Though he was new on Tampa Bay fans’ free agency radar as of the last few days, the Tampa bay Buccaneers didn’t waste much time in acquiring their new defensive tackle from the Washington Redskins, Chris Baker.

Chris Baker 3-yr deal with Bucs…$6M+ per yr — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2017

The 320-pound Baker – whose nickname is “Swaggy” – recorded 100 tackles, 9.5 sacks and five forced fumbles over the last two years that he was with the Redskins. After going undrafted in 2009, Baker signed with the Denver Broncos, but only for one season. After that, he played one season in the CFL before signing with the Dolphins in 2010. He signed with Washington the year after in 2011 and has been in D.C. ever since.

His contract with Tampa Bay is for three years worth $6million per year.

I am excited to announce I am joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization! I can't wait to get… https://t.co/BRk4wO7oX7 — Chris Baker (@cbaker92redskin) March 9, 2017

HEAD COACH DIRK KOETTER ON SIGNING CHRIS BAKER

“Chris has excellent size and what really jumps out at you is his ability to flash dominance at times during games and his explosive quickness. His versatility will make him a great complementary player alongside Gerald McCoy and Clinton McDonald on our interior defensive line.”

Baker, who is currently 29 years old, has never made a Pro Bowl, but has been a consistent starter for Washington as both a defensive end and nose tackle in their 3-4 system since 2014. He will be a strong rotational player for both Gerald McCoy and Clinton McDonald as an interior defensive lineman for Mike Smith’s 4-3 scheme.