Bucs Sign DT Chris Baker

About the author

Profile photo of Trevor Sikkema

Trevor Sikkema

Trevor Sikkema is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat reporter and NFL Draft analyst for PewterReport.com. Sikkema, an alumnus of the University of Florida, has covered both college and professional football for much of his career. As a native of the Sunshine State, when he's not buried in social media, Sikkema can be found out and active, attempting to be the best athlete he never was. Sikkema can be reached at: trevor@pewterreport.com

Related Articles

11 Comments

  1. 1
    Profile photo of cgmaster27

    cgmaster27

    Absolutely love this signing. It fills a need of someone next to Mccoy who can not only block the run, but rush the passer. Our D-line is starting to shape up a bit here. And 6 million per isn’t that bad at all. Strange seeing p[layers actually want to come and be part of something building. Very solid free agency so far for our Bucs. Draft is getting a little more flexible with some good signings.

    +3
    0
    Rating: +3. From 3 votes.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  2. 2
    Profile photo of macabee

    macabee

    Welcome Swaggy! Deckerhoff is gonna have fun with this one. lol.

    +5
    0
    Rating: +5. From 5 votes.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  3. 3
    Profile photo of Naplesfan

    Naplesfan

    Good depth, and he’s versatile having played both NT and DE. Will help to keep both Gerald McCoy and Clinton McDonald fresh all through to the playoffs!

    +3
    0
    Rating: +3. From 3 votes.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  4. 4
    Profile photo of makski

    makski

    Welcome SWAGGY !!! I love this signing, and I think he actually has the chance to start next to McCoy. We might be better off with Swaggy and McCoy starting and McDonald coming in to give them a breather. I think this really strengthens our D-line and helps our pass rush and run-stop abilities.

    +4
    0
    Rating: +4. From 4 votes.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  5. 5
    Profile photo of Horse

    Horse

    I like this signing over Akeem Spence. This is an improvement; Defense just got better? Now to draft a CB who will learn from Brent Grimes. Go Bucs!

    +5
    0
    Rating: +5. From 5 votes.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  6. 6
    Profile photo of Dude

    Dude

    I was looking at Chris’ Wikipedia page a little bit ago, before I knew the Bucs signed him, and said he was a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. I was like, huh? I like this signing, as surprising as it was. The Bucs definitely filled a need, and just got a little better.

    +1
    0
    Rating: +1. From 1 vote.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  7. 7
    Profile photo of e

    e

    Love this signing. #2 filled, DT depth… I’m wondering if the Bucs will address Daryl Smith’s impending departure in FA? What’s the weak spots on the team after today’s flurry of swaggy signings?

    +2
    0
    Rating: +2. From 2 votes.
    Please wait...
    Report user
    1. 7.1
      Profile photo of Horse

      Horse

      Just a fan guess; CB, TE, Safety, WR, DE, LB, RB.

      0
      -1
      Rating: -1. From 1 vote.
      Please wait...
      Report user
  8. 8
    Profile photo of chetthevette

    chetthevette

    I did not know about him before a few days ago. Seems like the kind of guy we need. Lunch pail and blue collar dude. Swaggy.
    Cool nick name too. I hope McCoy is smiling, with McDonald and Baker this should be a good DL.
    GO BUCS

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  9. 9
    Profile photo of fredster

    fredster

    Good signing needed more depth after they sent Spence packing. Lol.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  10. 10
    Profile photo of scubog

    scubog

    Didn’t know much about this guy. Must be a late bloomer. I like getting some size clogging the middle.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user

Leave a Reply

© 2017 PewterReport.com All Rights reserved. Marketing Tampa | Visual Realm

Desktop Version Mobile Version