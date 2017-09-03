BREAKING NEWS: GRUDEN SAYS HE WANTS TO COACH AGAIN
Bucs Sign Former Pro Bowl S Ward To 1-Year Deal

About the author

Trevor Sikkema

Trevor Sikkema is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat reporter and NFL Draft analyst for PewterReport.com. Sikkema, an alumnus of the University of Florida, has covered both college and professional football for much of his career. As a native of the Sunshine State, when he's not buried in social media, Sikkema can be found out and active, attempting to be the best athlete he never was. Sikkema can be reached at: [email protected]

8 Comments

  1. 1

    Patrick J Ellsworth

    Any injury concerns with Ward? What a shocking release!!

  2. 2

    Dman

    Like the signing… We still need help in the trenches on both sides of the ball. No likely to find any gems the cuts, but let’s see what happens next few days. Any thoughts on trades?

  3. 3

    Plank

    Sweet, even with all the moves we’ve made, I’m still very glad to have him this year … great move!

  4. 4

    CDNBUCSFAN

    I like the move. Reports are that he is also great in the locker room and still has plenty left in the tank. Here’s where having a bit of cap room helps out. He’ll do very well in a Mike Smith defence.

  5. 5

    macabee

    Two thumbs up to my Bucs for signing S TJ Ward. It’s $4m base, with upside to make $5m. My opinion, the Bucs don’t have to cut anybody. S Justin Evans has not fully recovered from his injury as shown in his preseason play. I would move Evans to IR, give him a chance to properly heal, study the art of tackling, and adjust to the NFL game. As a 2nd round pick, this is not likely to happen but still my opinion.

    A few weeks back, I penned a post that the Bucs were not making the moves of a team ready for a run at the playoffs. This move says I was premature in my assessment of the FO mindset. However, in my opinion, there is more that could be done.

    Prior to the 5mil signing of Ward, the Bucs had 24.4mil in cap space (per OTC) – plenty to extend WR Mike Evans if they desire. I think they could use a little quality O-Line depth. Go get free agent OG/OT Alex Boone recently released from the Vikings for O-Line depth and experience. OT Leonard Wester can be moved to the PS to continue his development.

    The Bucs wanna win this year. I wanna win this year. Pretty sure you do too! These are the kinds of affordable quality moves that help us to watch Buc football in January. Go Bucs!

    1. 5.1

      Dman

      Like your thought on Boone, moving Webster to PS. I would put Evans on PUP to add Ward, best way for him to learn is to play. Get him the the field on special teams. Still need help on D line.

      1. 5.1.1

        macabee

        I like your thinking Dman, but can’t use PUP. Active PUP ends when regular season starts. Only option is reserve PUP. By NFL rule, if a player practices for one minute during preseason, he is not eligible for reserve PUP. Evans is not eligible for reserve PUP. Could go to IR to return, but why? Can’t return for 6 weeks, can practice for 2 weeks, must be activated by 8 weeks, then to return somebody else must be cut.

  6. 6

    Horse

    Safety and DE was my concern for quite awhile; now if we can fine a DE we will be much improved. Go Bucs!

