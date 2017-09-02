Bucs Announce Their Final 53-Man Roster

As the news of roster cuts have been trickling out over the last two days, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have now announce their official 53-man roster following the 4:00 p.m. deadline.
From the Buccaneers’ site:
Waived
DE Mehdi Abdesmad
G Josh Allen
DE Sterling Bailey
DE Tavaris Barnes
LB Richie Brown
LB Riley Bullough
CB Mariel Cooper
WR Donteea Dye
DE Hendrick Ekpe
RB Russell Hansbrough
CB Vernon Harris
G Jarvis Harrison
WR Shaq Hill
K Zach Hocker
WR Josh Huff
S Marqueston Huff
FB Austin Johnson
S Isaiah Johnson
T Korren Kirven
LB Jeff Knox
G Michael Liedtke
T Marquis Lucas
WR Freddie Martino
RB Jeremy McNichols
CB Jonathan Moxey
LB Eric Nzeocha *
CB Cody Riggs
G James Stone
WR Derel Walker
TE Tevin Westbrook
WR Bobo Wilson
Waived/Injured:
QB Sefo Liufau
Released (Vested Veteran):
LS Andrew DePaola
DE George Johnson
LS Garrison Sanborn
Placed on Injured Reserve:
DE DaVonte Lambert
DT Stevie Tu’ikolovatu
Placed on Reserve/Suspended List:
RB Doug Martin
Beyond the expected players on the team, those cuts meant that Bernard Reedy, Channing Ward, Ryan Russell, Alan Cross and Cameron Lynch made the team.
The team kept five tight ends, three running backs, five wide receivers, three quarterbacks (one to IR), five defensive ends, five defensive tackles, five cornerbacks, five safeties, six linebackers and nine offensive linemen.