Bucs Announce Their Final 53-Man Roster

As the news of roster cuts have been trickling out over the last two days, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have now announce their official 53-man roster following the 4:00 p.m. deadline.

The Buccaneers have announced their 53-man roster. https://t.co/ITVsqpVR7X — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@TBBuccaneers) September 2, 2017

From the Buccaneers’ site:

Waived

DE Mehdi Abdesmad

G Josh Allen

DE Sterling Bailey

DE Tavaris Barnes

LB Richie Brown

LB Riley Bullough

CB Mariel Cooper

WR Donteea Dye

DE Hendrick Ekpe

RB Russell Hansbrough

CB Vernon Harris

G Jarvis Harrison

WR Shaq Hill

K Zach Hocker

WR Josh Huff

S Marqueston Huff

FB Austin Johnson

S Isaiah Johnson

T Korren Kirven

LB Jeff Knox

G Michael Liedtke

T Marquis Lucas

WR Freddie Martino

RB Jeremy McNichols

CB Jonathan Moxey

LB Eric Nzeocha *

CB Cody Riggs

G James Stone

WR Derel Walker

TE Tevin Westbrook

WR Bobo Wilson Waived/Injured:

QB Sefo Liufau Released (Vested Veteran):

LS Andrew DePaola

DE George Johnson

LS Garrison Sanborn Placed on Injured Reserve:

DE DaVonte Lambert

DT Stevie Tu’ikolovatu Placed on Reserve/Suspended List:

RB Doug Martin

Beyond the expected players on the team, those cuts meant that Bernard Reedy, Channing Ward, Ryan Russell, Alan Cross and Cameron Lynch made the team.

The team kept five tight ends, three running backs, five wide receivers, three quarterbacks (one to IR), five defensive ends, five defensive tackles, five cornerbacks, five safeties, six linebackers and nine offensive linemen.