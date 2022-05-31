The Bucs have officially moved on from Ndamukong Suh. Tampa Bay replaced him in the starting lineup with the drafting of Logan Hall at the top of the second round. The Bucs replaced Suh’s veteran presence on the roster with the addition of veteran defensive tackle Akiem Hicks. The former Chicago Bear signed a one-year deal worth up to $10 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who broke the story.
Former Bears’ DL Akiem Hicks reached agreement today on a one-year deal worth up to $10 million with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per source. Deal negotiated by Bucs’ exec Mike Greenberg and agents @DrewJRosenhaus and @RyanMatha.
It will be interesting to see what the contract breakdown is for the 6-foot-4, 335-pound Hicks, who has 40.5 career sacks. Suh made $9 million in each of the last two years in Tampa Bay.
Hicks, 32, began his career in New Orleans in 2012, notching 6.5 sacks in just over three years with the Saints. He recorded three sacks in 13 games with New England in 2015 before moving on to Chicago. Hicks had three straight years with at least seven sacks with the Bears, including his lone Pro Bowl season in 2018. That year he had 55 tackles and 7.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.
Hicks has battled injuries over the last three seasons, playing in just 29 games since 2019. He played in five games in 2019, 15 in 2020 and only nine last year. Hicks has recorded 3.5 sacks in each of the last two years.
With the Bucs not re-signing Suh or 36-year old veteran Steve McLendon, the team gets a bit younger at defensive tackle. Hicks also adds much needed experience, plus the versatility to play up and down the defensive line. He’s had experience playing in 3-4 schemes before in New England and also in Chicago.
Very nice rotational player at this stage of his career.
I’m confused about why 3.5 sacks is better than 6 sacks. Suh had 6 sacks last year and showed up biggest in the biggest game (against LA), when the rest of the defense crapped the bed. Suh is declining, sure, but so is Hicks. $10 million seems a lot for a guy who can provide 3.5 sacks. Maybe they think their scheme will somehow increase his production?
Hopefully, he has recovered sufficiently from the multiple injuries suffered last season. Otherwise, a very expensive half a season rental.
I’d rather have Such back for that or less. Suh is an ironman and doesn’t miss games!
agree ability starts with availability
This is odd for sure. I mean if it was for less than what Suh wanted would make sense. Oh well hope Hicks has something left and is and can stay healthy. I’m just glad they signed another DT. I think if they would went forward with what they had (like some here said would be fine lol) they would be crazy. Now I’d be shocked if they don’t grab another veteran pass rusher. Putting all eggs in the unknown JTS basket doesn’t make sense to me.
Nice addition. Need that veteran presence. Adds versatility and a good rotational piece.
I am a Suh fan… but this is a good signing. When he is healthy, Hicks is a tremendous player that fits into our rotation well. Guess Suh’s desired salary was just too great.
Why would you prefer Hicks over Suh. I am sure we are missing part of this story. Suh is a very good player and a no bull$hit person. You pay his price and you get what you paid for. This is rare in the NFL. You got me!