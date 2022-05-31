The Bucs have released wide receiver Travis Jonsen on Tuesday following his DUI arrest the day before on Monday.

Jonsen was not seen at practice during OTAs that was available to the media this week. Following the session, head coach Todd Bowles confirmed as such.

#Bucs HC Todd Bowles says that WR Travis Jonsen is no longer with the team. pic.twitter.com/K78cYKr5qm — PewterReport (@PewterReport) May 31, 2022

“As of right now he’s no longer with the team,” Bowles said.

Jonsen had been on the Bucs practice squad over the last two seasons. He was in competition with multiple receivers for spots four, five and six on the depth chart.

At the time, Jonsen was having a pretty good OTA practice the week before. He made a difficult touchdown catch in a tight window and defensive players around him.

Though Jonsen is out of the picture for the Bucs, they still have a lot of depth at receiver to compete for the remaining positions. Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Russell Gage will be the first three lining up. Then you have Tyler Johnson, Scotty Miller, Jaelon Darden, Breshad Perriman Cyril Grayson Jr. and Vyncint Smith among the veterans looking to make the team.

You also have rookie undrafted free agents in Jerreth Sterns, Deven Thompkins and Kaylon Geiger Jr. attempting to make the roster.