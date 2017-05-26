Bucs’ Sweezy Ready to Make up For Lost Time

Lost in the hoopla of signing free agents DeSean Jackson, Chris Baker J.J. Wilcox, along with the drafting of tight end O.J. Howard, is essentially a bonus player for 2017, if you will.

One that could have an even bigger impact on the team’s success than the above mentioned ones.

Guard J.R. Sweezy, signed from the Seahawks during the 2016 offseason, is back healthy – and motivated – to make up for lost time.

“It was the hardest year of my life, just not to play football and be with a new team – it’s pretty much the worst possible scenario,” Sweezy said. “But it taught me a lot about patience and I got to spend a lot of time with my daughter, she was born last year. So it was a blessing in disguise. (But)I’m just glad to be back.”

“I’d rather(have been) playing, obviously, but just seeing how the guys on this team interact with each other and how they play, I’m’ just glad to be in it again.”

The Bucs thought they had Logan Mankins heir apparent when they convinced Sweezy to turn down the Seahawks – and a few other teams – offer and come to Tampa Bay on a 4-year, $19,250,000 deal. But not long after it was determined that Sweezy had suffered a back injury and he never suited up for a single play as a Buccaneer.

The injury, that Sweezy admitted on Thursday was a herniated disc, required surgery. Sweezy said it still hasn’t been determined when the injury occurred. Was it before coming to Tampa Bay, or did it happen after he arrived?

While it may never be known or revealed, the Bucs are confident that Sweezy can withstand the rigors of a 16 game schedule. Offensive line coach George Warhop talked about Sweezy with the media last week and said he likes the attitude that he plays with.

“He’s doing a nice job for us out there,” Warhop said. “He works his tail off, he brings an edge – I’m excited to see him when we get in pads and it’s for real. He’s got a little bit of Logan [Mankins] to him, which I thought we missed last year. [He’s got] that, I don’t even know how to describe it, that ‘I’m going to beat the dog crap out of you’ edge, and so he has that, and it’s just one day at a time with him.”

Sweezy agreed he has a bit of an edge on the field.

“I’ve got my teammates’ backs, so when we go to play, whatever happens happens. I’ve got their back and they’ve got mine. We’re going to do what it takes to get the ‘W.’”

– Below is a film breakdown of Sweezy when he played for Seattle.