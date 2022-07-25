The contract details are in for new Bucs tight end Kyle Rudolph. The 12-year tight end will make $2 million in base salary plus the chance to earn another $1.5 million in incentives. Pro Football Talk had the numbers first and Pewter Report confirmed the details.

TE Kyle Rudolph officially signs with the Bucs; he gets a base deal worth $2 million plus up to $1.5 million in incentives. https://t.co/y1igeVKLAI — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 25, 2022

That makes Rudolph the highest-paid tight end in Tampa Bay. Veteran Cameron Brate will make $2 million in base salary in 2022. Brate’s cap number will be $2.985 million, according to OverTheCap.com, as he has $985,000 in prorated bonus money this year.

Bucs rookie tight end Cade Otton, who was drafted in the fourth round, will make $1,538,940 in 2022. That’s due in part to his $833,940 signing bonus. Otton’s base salary is $705,000 and he will have a cap figure of $913,485 in 2022.

The Bucs signed Rudolph to replace Rob Gronkowski, who retired this offseason after two years in Tampa Bay. The 32-year-old, who will turn 33 in November, spent the first 10 seasons of his career in Minnesota. As a Viking, he made two Pro Bowls while recording 453 catches for 4,488 yards (9.9 avg.) along with 48 touchdowns.

Most recently, Rudolph spent the 2021 season with the New York Giants. He posted 26 catches for 257 yards (9.9 avg.) and one touchdown in his one year with New York.