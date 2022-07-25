The Bucs’ 2022 training camp kicks off on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. at the AdventHealth Training Center. The biggest change in Tampa Bay is Todd Bowles taking over as head coach for the retired Bruce Arians. Yet, Bowles will run camp in a very similar manner to how Arians did the past three seasons. Expect a little more physicality and tackling periods, and more good-on-good action in camp. That means more first-team offense vs. first-team defense, especially when the pads come on in August.

While the status quo is somewhat expected, there could be some potential surprises in training camp. Here are five things we’ll be watching for once camp begins.

1. Trask vs. Gabbert For QB2

This offseason Bucs quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen said that it’s likely going to be another redshirt year for Kyle Trask. Bowles said, “Not so fast.” He plans on having Trask get a ton of reps in practice and in the preseason games. Bowles and general manager Jason Licht have to figure out if Trask is a viable option to be the starter in Tampa Bay after Tom Brady leaves.

That means that the Bucs will be using a pencil – not a pen – when it comes to the quarterback depth chart. Blaine Gabbert, the No. 2 QB the last two seasons, will start camp as the backup. But Trask will be given every opportunity to push Gabbert for the right to back up Brady. Don’t be surprised if he wins the No. 2 job, either.

Trask will likely get most of the camp reps against Miami and Tennessee in the joint practices. And he’ll get most of the playing time in the preseason games as well. Trask is still an unknown commodity, and one of the Bucs’ goals in camp is to find out if the former second-round pick is future starter material.

2. New Receivers On Bucs Depth Chart

Scotty Miller and Tyler Johnson have been mainstays with the Bucs over the past couple of seasons. Breshad Perriman spent all of 2019 and some of the 2021 season in Tampa Bay. But those veterans will be pressed for roster spots in camp by Cyril Grayson Jr., who spent most of the past three seasons on the practice squad, Jaelon Darden and undrafted free agents Deven Thompkins and Jerreth Sterns.

Tampa Bay is set at the top of the depth chart with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Russell Gage. The next three (or four) spots will be determined by versatility and special teams play. Darden, Thompkins, Sterns and Miller all took reps returning kicks and punts in the offseason. One of those receivers will make the team as the return specialist, and Darden enters camp as the early favorite. Thompkins has electric speed and generated some pre-camp buzz in the offseason.

Perriman’s size-speed combo helps his cause, while Johnson and Grayson have the ability to play inside in the slot and outside. Grayson is one of the best blocking receivers on the team and is also one of the fastest. Don’t be surprised if only one receiver out of the trio of Perriman, Johnson and Miller survives roster cuts.

3. All Four Top Safeties Will Play

The Bucs’ safety room is as talented as it’s been under Bowles’ watch. Tampa Bay has a Pro Bowler in Antoine Winfield Jr. and a ball hawk in Mike Edwards, who is entering a contract year with a lot to prove. He’ll get the first chance at replacing Jordan Whitehead in the starting lineup.

But the Bucs also signed a pair of veterans in Logan Ryan and Keanu Neal. Both have plenty of starting experience under their belts. Unlike previous years when reserve Andrew Adams was forced into action due to injury or ineffectiveness, the Bucs will have better safety play than Adams delivered no matter who is on the field.

Ryan and Neal didn’t sign with the Bucs to be backups. Bowles, who is as creative as they come when it comes to designing defenses and using personnel, will find a way to get them all on the field. Maybe not all at the same time, but who knows? Don’t rule out some three-safety looks in Tampa Bay this year. Bowles could use Ryan, Winfield or Edwards as a slot cornerback, as all three have experience playing there before.

4. A Shake-Up At Cornerback?

Perhaps no Bucs defender enters 2022 with more to prove than Sean Murphy-Bunting. Entering a contract year off of his worst season, Murphy-Bunting needs to hit the ground running in camp. The former second-round pick didn’t play well last year before and after his dislocated elbow in a Week 1 win against Dallas.

After losing the starting outside cornerback job to Jamel Dean last year, Murphy-Bunting was relegated to only playing inside at the slot position. Unhappy with his play a year ago, the Bucs added the versatile Ryan to the mix this offseason. Either he, Winfield or Edwards could wind up seeing playing time inside at slot cornerback if Murphy-Bunting falters in camp.

And with Dee Delaney having another impressive offseason and rookie cornerback Zyon McCollum turning heads in OTAs, Murphy-Bunting could slide down to the bottom of the depth chart unless he plays like he did in the 2020 postseason. It would be a big surprise, but Murphy-Bunting could be cut if other young cornerbacks impress in camp and in the preseason.

5. A Real Bucs Kicking Competition

Veteran Ryan Succop has solidified Tampa Bay’s kicking duties when it comes to field goals and extra points. Succop beat out Matt Gay in 2020 and set a new franchise record for the most points in a single season with 136. But the NFL is a “What have you done for me lately?” league, and Succop turns 36 in September. He lacks the leg strength to reliably make kicks from beyond 40 yards.

After signing a three-year contract extension last year, Succop was slated to be the Bucs’ kicker. Tampa Bay added undrafted kicker Jose Borregales last year. The 2020 Lou Groza Award winner spent all of last year protected on the practice squad. Now is his chance to unseat Succop if he can. Borregales has a big leg and will be given every opportunity to win the job in camp and in the preseason.