Bucs Tender Brate Along with Four Other ERFAs

While no Bucs fans expected Cameron Brate to be playing elsewhere in 2017, they can rest assured that the Harvard product and four other of his teammates have been retained by Tampa Bay after the Bucs tendered the exclusive rights free agents on Monday.

Brate, the team’s No. 1 tight end, received a one-year league minimum tenders by the Bucs, along with wide receivers Adam Humphries and Freddie Martino, cornerback Jude Adjei-Barimah and backup linebacker Adarius Glanton.

There have been no confirmation that the players signed their offers, but it is just a formality, as the players, due to their short time in the league, have no bargaining power. The players will receive contracts worth the NFL’s three-year minimum salary which is $690,000 according to spotrac.com.

Brate had 57 receptions for 660 yards and eight touchdowns in 2016, and is hoping to improve on those numbers in 2017. The team’s pass catching tight end was injured in the Christmas Eve contest against the Saints, and missed the season finale against the Carolina Panthers.

Humphries, the team’s No. 3 receiver, notched 55 receptions for 622 yards and two touchdowns in 2016, while Martino added eight catches for 142 yards and one score.

Adjei-Barimah was part of the Bucs nickel back rotation last season where he had 22 tackles and two sacks before being suspended for four games for violating the NFL’s ban on performance-enhancing substances.

Glanton, primarily a special teams player, had nine tackles as a linebacker, and added five more on special teams. He also filled in as the team’s long-snapper in Week 17.

All of the ERFAs will be restricted free agents in 2018.