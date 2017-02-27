Pewter Report’s Bucs Monday Mailbag 2-17: Martin’s Release, Trade Ups and More

46 Comments

    Profile photo of bEubanks11

    bEubanks11

    Mark/Trevor.. I have to say I am not a Canes fan but absolutely love the way C. ELDER plays the game. He’s so aggressive, instinctive and a great tackler for any size player but especially for one of his stature. He reminds me a lot of the”Honey Badger”and I’d love to have a guy like that on our team. 3rd round grade on him? I have to imagine Licht is high on this guy.

      Profile photo of chefboho

      chefboho

      I totally agree. I am a huge canes fan and this guy would’ve been a higher draft pick but the old coaching staff at the I sucked and had no idea how to coach talent. He’s a definite late second rounder I would take a chance on. He’s aggressive and has good instincts.

    Profile photo of surferdudes

    surferdudes

    If I were G.M., I’d come out of this draft with two new backs. Find it hard to believe cutting Martin would hurt the locker room. He let his team down, it’s a business, they know you’re one screw up away from football being taken away from you. Simms made the cut in everyones battle plan, not sure he’s a lock to return. We’ll know after the draft their fate, but I could see us taking a back high, then doubling down later in the draft. Rodgers resigned, Barber, and two rooks moving forward. That’s how I’d reshape our backfield. At receiver signing one drafting one. Defensive line, making a hard push for C. Campbell Az, I think they just tagged their L.B..

    Profile photo of kram0789

    kram0789

    I am seeing lots mocks that are not picking John Ross. Have you heard anything that is a knock on Ross? We know he had the knee injury but he came back and played great. Is it that or something else?

      Profile photo of Naplesfan

      Naplesfan

      Ross had a torn ACL that caused him to miss the 2015 season at Washington. He fully recovered from that and had a fantastic season in 2016, where he is considered to be the fastest WR candidate in this year’s very stacked draft class.

      He tore his labrum late in 2016, and it requires surgery to fix it … that’s a very common surgery and recovery is very quick and nearly always successful. Ross elected to defer his surgery until after the combine and the private team workouts, and he expects to be fully recovered by the pre-season. Some people are using that (like all the PR writers here, and a lot of the commenters) to say that he’s “injury prone” but a very large proportion of college players suffer an injury of some kind during their college play. Injuries can happen to anyone at any time. I think way too much is made of that with Ross. He is the supreme “burner” in this year’s draft, and I would expect the Bucs to take a good look at him during the pre-draft.

      A lot of the draftniks are projecting Ross in the late first round or top of the second round (he was projected top 10 before he tore his labrum).

      I can easily see a play here for the Bucs: if Licht has Ross at or near the top of his draft board, this is a natural for a trade down to collect an extra pick or two, and then still nab Ross a little later in the first round.

      Profile photo of jshumaker

      jshumaker

      I read somewhere that he has had more injuries and he might be very fragile. Which can be an issue with the smaller speedy WR;s

        Profile photo of Chrislex

        Chrislex

        Mark,I could be wrong but didn’t Ross have surgery on both knees,plus a microfracture surgery?

    Profile photo of Naplesfan

    Naplesfan

    I don’t see Jason Licht trading in the first round, probably ever. He knows that the secret to building long term success in the NFL is getting more draft picks, and the road to the basement is paved with draft picks given up in trades. He won’t do anything that will result in a net loss of the picks we already have.

    Licht might very well trade down in an early round, most likely to get an extra pick .. and then with that extra pick, in “playing with house money” he then might trade up or package it with another pick to move up, as he did last year when he traded down a couple spots in the first, still got his man (VHIII), then used the extra pick to move back up from the third to the late second round where he got Aguayo (which, of course, did not turn out well last season, at least).

    The smart traders, including the smartest of all in the league, Bill Belichick, use their trades to get MORE picks, not fewer. Because the bottom line is, the odds are always with the teams that get more picks.

      Profile photo of Naplesfan

      Naplesfan

      correction .. I left out “up” after “trading” in first sentence regarding the first round … I do see Licht potentially trading down a few slots in the first round if his top guy is still on the board and not likely to go before he’s on the clock

      Profile photo of jshumaker

      jshumaker

      Every year is different and this year it looks like the top offensive players may be just out of the Bucs reach. I think this year they need to move up just a few spots. Although not as far up as PR suggested for Dalvin Cook. Now if the cost is too high to get a (Davis/Williams/Howard/Cook/Fournette) then I think the Bucs should move back a few spots to get either Njoku or McCaffery. IMO, Davis/Williams/Howard are worth giving up a 3rd round pick but not a 2nd

      Yes the Patriots do like to have more picks, but they also have the luxury of having Brady. This year there isn’t much doubt the Bucs need an offensive play maker. The only question is who will be within their reach.

      0
        Profile photo of Naplesfan

        Naplesfan

        Brady is just a single player … Aaron Rodgers is probably Brady’s equal or better as a quarterback, definitely better as a passer,, yet the Packers have not had nearly the success in the last decade and a half that the Pats have had …

        No. of Super Bowl Rings – Packers, 1; Pats, 5.

        No. of Super Bowl games – Packers, 1; Pats, 7.

        I rest my case.

          Profile photo of jshumaker

          jshumaker

          Rodgers/Packers? Did you reply to the wrong thread?

            Profile photo of Naplesfan

            Naplesfan

            No – you wrote “Yes the Patriots do like to have more picks, but they also have the luxury of having Brady. I cited Rodgers and the Packers as an example of a team with an equal or better quarterback that has not had near the success of the Pats.

            Belichick and his ability to assemble teams year after year with high value players is the principle reason for the success of the Pats. Brady was important, but not irreplaceable … if you only changed out Brady for Rodgers, or probably several other of today’s top quarterbacks, the Pats would still be the Pats.

      Jameis

      “He knows that the secret to building long term success in the NFL is getting more draft picks, and the road to the basement is paved with draft picks given up in trades.” … So he traded up into the second round to draft a kicker?

        Profile photo of Naplesfan

        Naplesfan

        No – you’re ignoring that the trade up was already paid for when Licht first traded down in the first to pick VHIII, the player he intended to pick anyway. He was “playing with house money”, trading away the extra pick he won on Day 1, for use on Day 3, to move his high 3rd round pick to a low 2nd rounder on Day 2 … that is a classic Bill Belichick move who does more draft horsetrading than any other GM.

        Every draft is a net of all the personnel and draft decisions made … the great draft-men like Belichick do a lot of horsetrading, both down and up, and as a net result end up with extra draft picks virtually every season.

        The bottom line is that all draft picks have a probability of success of less than one … usually well under 0.5 … and so the more picks you have, particularly in the high value middle rounds, the greater the number of draftees who “stick” in your roster. The Patriots results speak for themselves.

        Licht spent a few years working for Belichick and the Pats.

          Profile photo of Naplesfan

          Naplesfan

          The bottom line for draft trading is, if you end up at the end of Day 3 with fewer picks than you started with before the draft, then you messed up, and your team will suffer.

          Trading up without compensation somewhere else in at least the middle rounds, and ending up with a net total draft class with fewer picks than you started out with, is always a suckers bet.

    Profile photo of wnb0395

    wnb0395

    Mark, there is a huge difference in trading up for Julio Jones and trading up for Cook. First the 2011 draft wasn’t projected and defiantly wasn’t as deep of a draft as this years draft is projected to be. Second, there is a huge difference between trading up for a WR or RB. Good starting RBs don’t have the same career length and tend to hit there peak at age 26 and then decline quickly where as good starting WRs tend to have longer careers, play well into there 30s and tend to peak at age 28 and decline slower. In the last 10 years there has only been 1 RB worth trading both 1 & 2 picks to a quire (A Peterson). It took Atlanta many years to recover from the Julio Jones trade and a quire enough talent to make it to the Super Bowl. Do you truly believe cook will be performing at a pro bowl level 6 years from now? I don’t due to the fact that RBs are one of the highest Injury prone positions. They take a beating every game and tend to get injured a lot. It just doesn’t make sense to give up so much for a player who isn’t projected to perform at a high level for a long period of time. In my opinion, there isn’t a player in this draft worth giving up both 1 & 2 picks for.

      Profile photo of jshumaker

      jshumaker

      Excellent point about this year’s draft being deep for RB’s. It just doesn’t make sense when there are plenty of 2nd/3rd round options at RB

      Profile photo of Mark Cook

      Mark Cook

      I never said give up a 1 and 2, it was a 1 or two 2’s. And that may be too steep even so.

        Profile photo of wnb0395

        wnb0395

        No teams going to trade a first round 13th pick for our first round 19th pick. The 13th pick is where I am assuming we would have to trade up to in order to get Cook before Indy. You have to include a 2nd round pick and probably more. So you will be giving up a 1 & 2 pick at least (19th over all pick plus our 2nd rounder and maybe more) for Cook. That is what I was saying. There is not a player in this draft worth our 19th pick and our 2nd round pick (1 & 2 picks).

    Profile photo of drdneast

    drdneast

    As you noted in your answer about Doug Martin, he is considered a good team mate, locker room presence and from what I know, has always been gracious to the fans and the media.
    Yet there remains an underlying tone of animosity for him by certain fans because they think he is “overpaid.”
    Remember small minded fans, “envy” is a deadly sin.
    First of all, it’s none of your business how much Martin is paid, it’s the Bucs. Secondly, the Bucs have plenty of money, aren’t hurting for any and have plenty to spend. And last, it’s not your money so quit worrying about it.
    Martin is working in the greatest most pure form of red, white and blue capitalistic model there is in the USA; the NFL. I say if you don’t like that and what he is paid, then you must be a socialist or a communist.
    How the Bucs treat Martin during this time will resonate around the locker room. The team and organization speak of the team being a “family,” and I do believe the players mean it. Time for the organization to put their money and their heart in it as well.
    I don’t know what family the writer of that question was raised in, but in my family we come together and give support for the family member in trouble, we don’t banish them to the cornfield or cast them adrift in an oar less boat.
    As for Donovan Smith, I have watched him play the last two years and I rarely see him getting beat or missing an assignment, especially this last season. There are problems on the left side of the line, but Smith isn’t the cause of them

      Profile photo of wnb0395

      wnb0395

      Drdneast, worrying about how much Martin gets paid has nothing to do with Animosity or envy and everything to do with winning championships. In the NFL, if you don’t get good value for your money than you are NOT going to win championships. That is a fact. The Patriots have made a dynasty off getting great value for the talent they a quire. There isn’t one championship team that doesn’t get good value for the money they pay there players. If we consistently over pay players then we will never be a great team. That’s why we worry about how much money he is making. Why waste money on a player who isn’t producing when we can get the same production for half the money and use the money saved to a quire more talent. The more talent you have, the easier it is to win games. With your logic why not over pay every one of the current Bucs players by an extra million dollars and wipe out our cap room so we cant a quire any more talent and see how far the Bucs go in the next 5 years. Or better yet, why not resign Verner for 20 mil a season. The Bucs got the cap room and its there money so why not do it? Just because the Bucs have extra money to spend doesn’t mean they shouldn’t spend it wisely. The fans that are worrying about Martins salary are the fans that want to see the Bucs win championships and stay out of cap hell. I don’t care how much cap room we have right now, if we over pay our players we will be in cap hell soon. Just because we ant to get good value for our buck doesn’t make us a socialist or a communist, it makes us Intelligent.

      Profile photo of chetthevette

      chetthevette

      preach it brother!!!!

    Profile photo of BrianDorry55

    BrianDorry55

    I think your analysis of the Martin situation is spot on.

    Another guy that I think would be worth trading up for is Corey Davis. If they want a top receiver there is a big gap between Williams and Davis and those who follow. I actually think Davis is a more complete prospect than Williams (who reminds me a lot of Evans). Simply hopping over Tennessee who could be looking to go WR in the first might be a worthwhile move.

    Profile photo of Hank Scorpio

    Hank Scorpio

    “I do agree with many of the readers that moving up could be too costly. However it worked out well for the Falcons in moving up for Julio Jones.”

    I hate this reasoning because it’s completely misleading. The Falcons are in a good position now, but the trade for Julio really stunted the team’s overall growth, leading them to fall off a cliff in 2013, costing Mike Smith his job.

      Profile photo of Mark Cook

      Mark Cook

      So one bad year, for a superstar WR and a Super Bowl berth this year. Where do I sign up for that!

        Profile photo of Hank Scorpio

        Hank Scorpio

        That’s assuming the the Bucs have the front office leadership (they don’t) to navigate an on field collapse due to not having young talent to replace players that leave due to age or signing elsewhere, and that Jameis plays up to the level of Matt Ryan, which is 50/50 at best.

        Profile photo of wnb0395

        wnb0395

        So you would sacrifice 5 years of mediocracy and a 1-2 play off record for a superstar WR and a super bowl berth 6 years later and the greatest sporting choke in NFL history. It seems like a steep price to pay considering we got a superstar WR and didnt have to give up anything.

      Profile photo of BrianDorry55

      BrianDorry55

      Your comparison is also a little misleading. The Falcons had to move up from 27 to 6 to get Julio. Dalvin probably won’t be a Top 10 pick. So let’s assume that at most, the Bucs would have to move up 8 spots or less to get Dalvin. You could probably make that move for this year’s second round pick. The Falcons gave up (in addition to the first rounder) their second and fourth and the following year’s first and fourth. The Browns got squat with those picks – Phil Taylor, Trent Richardson, Greg Little, Brandon Weeden, and Owen Marecic. The Falcons won that trade ten times over. I don’t agree with the idea to move up for Dalvin, but I don’t think making a move for him would take enough ammunition that it would be a deterrent.

    Profile photo of jongruden

    jongruden

    Garnet and Gold Report by Mark Cook, who says “he’s not bias” let me see didn’t you also want us getting Cameron Irving in the second round and then trading up for Jalen Ramsey last year? Also over looking Fournette for Cook like Cook is a better back, hmmm, and if Cook can come into the league and have two 1,500 yd seasons until injuries slows him down lets hope he doesn’t come to the Bucs cause fans will want him gone even though we want unproductive TE’s who get 23 yds for a season who plays on a roster for 5 yrs

      Profile photo of chetthevette

      chetthevette

      The Arizona heat is baking your brain dude. Does every post you send have to take a shot at Stocker?
      GO BUCS

        Profile photo of jongruden

        jongruden

        Yes,he is garbage TE worst in NFL and been on our team for 5 yrs so until he is gone I will complain its amazing to me that I’m the only Bucs Fan that does maybe this is the culture like having guys like Maurice Stovall and Luke Stocker on the team for yrs has made us hardened and more adapted to this type of lunacy

          Profile photo of chetthevette

          chetthevette

          He is on the team to BLOCK. Tight ends are LINEMEN. We are better running team when HE BLOCKS. BLOCKING and tackling, the 2 most fundamental skills for a football player. If he never caught a pass I’d be okay with, because he BLOCKS.
          GO BUCS

            Profile photo of jongruden

            jongruden

            He sucked as a blocker last yr and hey guess what a ton guys can block as a TE and have more than 23 yds in a season, most teams use an extra lineman for certain run packages, Stocker sucks ass just cause he on team don’t have to wear the rose colored glasses

          Profile photo of scubog

          scubog

          Jonny: Your obsession with Luke Stocker is really getting weird. As you state, “he’s been on the team for over 5 years”. Don’t you think he must be doing something right to remain a Buccaneer through four regimes when teams are always looking to upgrade?

            Profile photo of jongruden

            jongruden

            So Maurice Stovall is on roster for 5 yrs and you think he did something right too?

    Profile photo of chetthevette

    chetthevette

    Mark,
    “And lastly, why kick a man when he is down? The team and locker room love Martin, and it really is a close knit group of guys. What message does it send if the Bucs essentially abandoned Martin in the middle of his recovery attempt?”
    Thanks for saying this. Its no secret I want him on the team.
    I’m not a FSU homer, if I was even a little bit computer savvy I’d put an avatar of, well you know who, next to your name.
    You were a homer for Winston. You were a homer for Ramsey. Now your a homer for Cook. Gee Whiz, go figure.
    Keep on being a homer, I’d take any one of those guys.
    If Dalvin Cook is still on the board at 19 run the pick up. Trading up would suck for any player, teams trading up generally get the bad end of stick.
    Here are my top guys at 19
    Mike Williams
    Corey Davis
    Dalvin Cook
    O J Howard
    Malik McDowell
    Taco Charleton
    I would be happy with any one of these players.
    WE will see.
    GO BUCS

      Profile photo of Mark Cook

      Mark Cook

      Haha! Good point. I did really like Ramsey. But, like Winston, I was right on that one. He is stud, and I THINK Dalvin will be as well. But for Gator fans out there, I was the only one at Pewter Report to pick Vernon Hargreaves. Loved the kid at UF and thought he had a decent rookie year. I think he really improves this season.

        Profile photo of jongruden

        jongruden

        Mark- I like Winston too although he still needs to improve his errant throws he can be very erratic at the time when he came out I preferred Mariota now I think either way is a win win they both are good qb’s. I too Like Dalvin Cook I think he is the best rb in the draft ha but when writing these articles try and cover more prospects outside of Tallahassee you will get more credibility from us viewers when reading. I think rb’s are pretty deep this yr and can get a good one in a guy like Mixon in second round. We need help at corner, safety and Center, and need a speedy wr who can probably be a return man as we haven’t haven’t had one since Clifton Smith.

    Profile photo of drdneast

    drdneast

    So far jongruden, Stocker has fooled two NFL GM’s and three head coaches with an ungodly amount of time in professional football.
    Theh we have yours based on well , really, nothing. You sound like a perfect expert for the present administration.
    As for Martin, if you are saying his performance doesn”t match his play well that has more to do with the porous nature of our OL last year. I lst count of how many times Martin was hit behind the LOS.
    With that being the case why not get rid of the OL since they were the cause of the problem, especially our LG.WUsing your lologic, what you want to do is similar to invading Iraq because a bunch of Saudi’s flew planes into the twin towers.
    Oh yea, I forgot, we did that and it didn”t work out to well.
    Go ahead and cut Martin and when he runs for over a 1000 yards in 13 games, you will be one of the first to call Bucs management stupid.

      Profile photo of scubog

      scubog

      You just can’t help inserting your all too worn out political views into an otherwise reasonable comment. How you weave it into the football conversation is truly amazing.

      Look, I agree with you that the Bucs should at least keep Doug Martin through his mandated suspension to see if he can return to his 2015 form or if 2016 was a hint that his skills are eroded. Both Peyton Barber and Jacquizz Rodgers had respectable yards per carry averages behind that same O-line in which # 22 couldn’t crack the 3 yard mark. I wouldn’t be so quick to hand Doug an excuse when he probably wouldn’t take it anyway.

      I also agree with you that Luke Stocker must be doing something right to stick through four coaching staffs in spite of the Stocker Stalker’s protests.

        Profile photo of jongruden

        jongruden

        Maurice Stovall lasted 5 yrs on the Bucs Roster what was he doing to get 5 yrs? So the Stocker claim of being on the roster is a joke

        Profile photo of Naplesfan

        Naplesfan

        To be fair, drd referenced the current administration, which is all of five weeks old .. so hard to see how his views on that could be “all too worn out”.

          Profile photo of scubog

          scubog

          Yes, and it’s already a broken record. Time to get over it like the Falcons must do.

    Profile photo of drdneast

    drdneast

    Sorry, scubog. I can’t help myself and it seemed to fit.

    Profile photo of jongruden

    jongruden

    David Johnson ran for 1,300 yds this season with 5 o-line starters out and were down to guys off the street coming in to play guard and tackle so whats your next excuse?

