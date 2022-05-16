The Bucs will sign three tryout players from the team’s rookie mini-camp over the weekend. The signing of Yale tight end J.J. Howland was first reported by The Athletic’s Greg Auman.

Ivy League undrafted rookie tight end? The Bucs are signing former Yale tight end J.J. Howland to a contract after he impressed in rookie minicamp this weekend. Howland even wore Cam Brate's 84 as a tryout player. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) May 16, 2022

Howland, who wore Cameron Brate’s No. 84 jersey during the rookie mini-camp, looked like Brate. He caught just about everything thrown his way and has an Ivy League pedigree like Brate, who played at Harvard. The 6-foot-6, 255-pound Howland caught 16 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns at Yale last year.

Here's Howland catching a 74-yard touchdown against Holy Cross last season. https://t.co/WjxtEvxQqQ — Greg Auman (@gregauman) May 16, 2022

The Bucs also signed James Madison defensive lineman Mike Greene, who is 6-foot-3 and weighs 293 pounds. He had 12 tackles for loss and five sacks last year. He had 18 sacks in his college career, including 7.5 in 2019 as a defensive tackle, and three while playing defensive end in 2020.

Tampa Bay added another wide receiver to the mix in signing Coastal Carolina’s Kameron Brown. He caught 36 passes for 605 yards (16.8 avg.) and five touchdowns last season. In two years with the Chanticleers, Brown totaled 56 receptions for 911 yards (16.3 avg.) and eight TDs.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Brown gives the Bucs another big receiver after signing three undrafted free agents who were 5-foot-10 or shorter. Kaylon Geiger, Sr. is 5-foot-10, 180 pounds, while Jerreth Sterns is 5-foot-7, 183 pounds. Deven Thompkins was even lighter at 5-foot-7, 167 pounds.

Brown’s addition means the Bucs have 15 receivers on the roster. Tampa Bay has to cut a couple of players to maintain a 90-player roster, so the team will likely cut at least one receiver.