With the signings of three players from rookie mini-camp, the Bucs were set to be over the 90-man offseason roster limit. To stay in compliance the team has parted ways with three players. The Athletic’s Greg Auman is reporting defensive tackle Kobe Smith and wide receiver Austin Watkins have been cut.

Bucs are waiving DL Kobe Smith and WR Austin Watkins to stay at the 90-player limit after signing three tryout players out of rookie minicamp. Smith spent two years on Bucs' practice squad, Watkins just signed in January. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) May 16, 2022

Smith signed with the Bucs in 2020 after going undrafted. He has spent the last two season on the practice squad. Smith has yet to play in an NFL game and has probably reached his ceiling as a player. Instead, the Bucs will see what undrafted rookie Mike Greene can bring to the team.

The James Madison defensive lineman had 12 tackles for loss and five sacks last year. He had 18 sacks in his college career, including 7.5 in 2019 as a defensive tackle, and three while playing defensive end in 2020. At 6-foot-3 and 293 pounds, Greene gives the Bucs another big-bodied defender to develop on the defensive line.

Watkins signed with the 49ers after going undrafted in 2021. He was waived/injured in August and subsequently placed on injured reserve. Watkins was released several days later. In November he signed to the 49ers practice squad, where he spent three weeks before being released. He has yet to play in an NFL game as well.

Mini-camp standout receiver Kameron Brown will take his spot on the roster. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound receiver caught 36 passes for 605 yards and five touchdowns his final year at Coastal Carolina.