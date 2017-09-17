BREAKING NEWS: GRUDEN SAYS HE WANTS TO COACH AGAIN
Bucs vs. Bears: Most Disappointing

Trevor Sikkema

Trevor Sikkema is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat reporter and NFL Draft analyst for PewterReport.com. Sikkema, an alumnus of the University of Florida, has covered both college and professional football for much of his career. As a native of the Sunshine State, when he's not buried in social media, Sikkema can be found out and active, attempting to be the best athlete he never was. Sikkema can be reached at: [email protected]

12 Comments

  1. 1

    cgmaster27

    List is pretty spot on. Would agree on Jameis as to that’s the standard he is held to now. I didn’t see the first half, but the second half, he could’ve gotten some chunk plays. That’s the first live bullets this starting offense has seen together in over a month, not bad considering.

  2. 2

    nitey

    Yeah, that’s pretty much how I saw it as well. Jameis played better than he has in other opening games, but he needs to do better and he can do better. VH3 HAS to come down with that ball in the endzone and while I was disappointed in the pass rush, Glennon got the ball out quicker than I’ve ever seen him do it before. He was almost sacked 3-4 times.

  3. 3

    Horse

    I didn’t see it the way you did. How about Chris Baker who never showed anything but being out of shape, or Chris Simms, or Conte? Don’t understand why you even mention Winston or just because Hargreaves drops an interception is no reason to be on the list. Once again in the short time that he played, Fitzpatrick showed us why he shouldn’t be in the NFL anymore. We still need a pass rush, not just pass pressure from the DL, and we need a backup Quarterback.

    1. 3.1

      Horse

      My fault you did have Sims on here.

  4. 4

    Bucwatcher

    Tap dancer Simms…

  5. 5

    fredster

    Sims isn’t very good. One trick pony that fumbles a lot. Yeah he can do some things in open field but the fumbles and lack of being a real running back make me wonder if he’s worth a roster spot at times.

    Winston wasn’t bad for first game of year but his deep ball still is off. Something I said I had worries about with getting Jackson. He will get open deep but can Winston hit him deep? Hope so. Anyways Overall accuracy is better but he did have some off plays and clean pocket most of day.

    Maybe our run game should been on this list? Or lack there of.

  6. 6

    JayBuc52

    In watching Spence, he seems like a one trick pony. He gets stood up on nearly every play. He needs to develop additional moves or else he will make it too easy for the left tackle. Don’t know why they don’t start using Peyton Barber on short yardage situations. He is a load.

    On the positive side I saw Winston make a lot of smart plays. He didn’t try to force the ball that I saw. He even took a sack on a play on which I’ve seen him throw the ball up for grabs before. He didn’t have a spectacular day, but he did play an intelligent game and still took his shots.

  7. 7

    XpfcWintergreen

    First, I would like to thank all the first responders, Red Cross workers & other volunteers who “manned” the shelters, the “Wichita” linemen from all over North America who restored my power and allowed me to see the game from my couch, etc., etc.
    _____________

    I saw a lot to be encouraged about. To mention a few …..

    Coach(es) had the team ready to play. Got off to a fast start. Three points from the first drive was an improvement over most of last year.

    Mike Evans has mastered his own tap dance when he catches one a couple of feet from the sideline. The kind we like to see.

    I love Kendell Beckwith already.

    I enjoyed the game to the max. Yes, there is so much more to improve on!

    I could go on and on. However, since I have come down with a case of “mental diarrhea” as a result of the game I will shut up for a while instead.

    D:>

    ______________
    Go Bucs!!!!!!!!!

    :`-)

    1. 7.1

      Horse

      Well said.

  8. 8

    fredster

    Crappy Run game didn’t matter today because bears secondary was shit but might matter against better defense with Giants next week.

  9. 9

    drdneast

    Sorry, but Winston’s play didn’t meet the criteria of the headline in the sense his play certainly didn’t reach the most disappointing levels.
    Winston threw three deep balls today, one in which he was hit and then managed to get the ball away while getting hit again and barely missed Jackson.
    Now we are getting on his B games. Great.
    As far as the defensive line is concerned, it’s hard to get to the QB when he is taking three step drops in order not to get sacked. Even the commentators noted how few five step drops Glennon was taking and how the Bears weren’t trying to push the ball up field.

  10. 10

    macabee

    Dirk Koetter was asked if he could be more pleased with Bucs: “Oh, yeah. I could be more pleased. I could be a lot more pleased than this.” I’m with Koetter. Pleased, but not thrilled. Lots of missed opportunities. Bears are a bad football team. Score should have been 49-0. But a win is a win and I will take it. Not going to be hyper-critical for a first game after many distractions due to the hurricane.

    I always like to go back and look at things again (game replay). I don’t think play was that bad, but could have been better. I’m over my first game jitters, maybe they are too! Looking forward – Go Bucs!

