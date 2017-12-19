Bucs vs. Falcons: Most Disappointing

Trevor Sikkema

Trevor Sikkema is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat reporter and NFL Draft analyst for PewterReport.com. Sikkema, an alumnus of the University of Florida, has covered both college and professional football for much of his career. As a native of the Sunshine State, when he’s not buried in social media, Sikkema can be found out and active, attempting to be the best athlete he never was. Sikkema can be reached at: [email protected]

3 Comments

  1

    surferdudes

    Hard to be disappointed in anyone tonight, they all literally played their guts out. More effort like tonights might have equaled more wins this season. So that’s my biggest disappointment. The season as a whole as been about finding more ways to lose, then to win.

  2

    Buc 1976

    Needed to add poor TACKLING.

  3

    joebuc31

    TJ Ward was NOT the starting strong safety.

