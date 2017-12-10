Bucs vs Lions: Most Disappointing

For as bad as the Buccaneers have been on the road this season, they’ve been good at Raymond James Stadium, for the most part. However, “for the most part” doesn’t mean they’ve gotten it done as much as they’ve needed to, either.

Sunday was another disappointing loss for the Bucs, this time at the hands of the visiting Detroit Lions. With a disappointing result comes disappointing performances. These were our handful of players and performances that could’ve been better.

RB Doug Martin

Martin came back this week after missing last week’s contest at Green Bay with a concussion.

Martin started the game, but wasn’t able to finish it – likely due to his performance. His stat line ended with just 26 yards on 10 carries, but what really did Martin in was a costly fumble while the team was in field goal range in the first half.

The coaches will spin it like fellow running back Peyton Barber getting all the carries in the second half was part of the plan, but that’s unlikely the whole truth. Martin may have started his last game for the Bucs this season.

CB Ryan Smith

Smith started at outside corner yet against this week for the injured Vernon Hargreaves, who has been out since the Jets game back in November.

Smith wasn’t terrible this week, but he was getting picked on, and unfortunately for him, though he wasn’t as bad as he could have been, he wasn’t as good as he needed to be, either.

Smith will likely continue to start, though, as Hargreaves has yet to even practice in a limited role since his injury. It’s Smith’s first year back at corner, so it’s almost like a rookie season. But, if he wants to be a starter, he has to be better.

Pass Rush

We write this every week because it’s what’s missing the most from this Bucs defense every week. With no Clinton McDonald, Noah Spence, Jacquies Smith (in theory) and eventually no Gerald McCoy today, as McCoy left Sunday’s game in the first half with a bicep injury, this team has no one who can collapse a pocket on a consistent basis.

With Matt Ryan, Cam Newton and Drew Brees coming up to round out the year, don’t expect this part of the Bucs game to get better before 2018.

Pass Blocking

The Bucs have had one of the better pass blocking units in the NFL when all healthy this season, but with Demar Dotson and Ali Marpet both on IR now things have started to unravel.

It wasn’t just the offensive line on Sunday, either. Tight end Cameron Brate showed the weakness of blocking in his game as did running back Peyton Barber when he played in the second half. The Bucs offensive tackles Donovan Smith and Caleb Benenoch were having some trouble with speed rusher, but they weren’t getting much help from their tight ends or running backs, either.

Tough day for the pass blocking unit.

Defensive Effort

That 18-yard Theo Riddick touchdown was unacceptable.

Five Buccaneer players had their hands on Riddick before he scored.

None of them brought him down.

If they had more effort on that drive, their team would’ve won the game. End of story.

QB Jameis Winston

Winston didn’t have his worst game of the season, finishing 26-for-38 with 285 yards and two great drives down the stretch to tie the game, but the turnovers means he has to be on here.

Winston had two interceptions and a fumble as part of the Bucs five turnover day. Turnovers are the biggest part of Winston’s game that he still need to clean up. There are ups and downs of playing the quarterback position, you certainly saw it on Matthew Stafford’s side, too. But, ultimately he is the quarterback.

He needs to hit the deep passes. He needs to cut the turnovers. There are factors around him that do not put the blame all on him, but he is the guy with the ball in his hand.