Bucs vs Lions: Most Disappointing

About the author

Trevor Sikkema

Trevor Sikkema is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat reporter and NFL Draft analyst for PewterReport.com. Sikkema, an alumnus of the University of Florida, has covered both college and professional football for much of his career. As a native of the Sunshine State, when he’s not buried in social media, Sikkema can be found out and active, attempting to be the best athlete he never was. Sikkema can be reached at: [email protected]

9 Comments

  1. 1

    sunshineben

    Don’t believe in bucs head coach or bucs qb or Mr.Light for not picking the right players or fixing the bucs lines on both sides.

  2. 2

    Mike.Seven

    It is obvious #3 is never going to change and it is clear any time the pressure steps up his mistakes step up. This team needs a new direction.

  3. 3

    chefboho

    Winston’s tirnovers are always a concern, but not all on him. Anyone else notice how DeSean Jackson sat the rest of the first half when on a come back route, he literally stopped and slay played the ball better than he did. Also had O.J. Howard clearly was held on the timing route when the ball was intercepted by the safety. This team is just so used to loosing that even though we are in almost every game, they find a way to lose in the final quarter. I’m with surfer dudes on this one. I knew as soon as we tied it up, they would come back and win that game. It’s in our team as well as the fans to expect otherwise. And lastly, koetter is an idiot for not starting barber. It’s clear who the better back is

    1. 3.1

      Jlog

      How is running into the defender holding?

  4. 4

    htownbucfan03

    That’s all quarterbacks my friend check tom Brady’s two super bowl losses he was hit and pressured a lot and wasn’t himself. If u hit and the qb u win it’s easy. That’s y defensive ends and left tackles are high draft picks and command millions of dollars cuz if u have one or both ur team is successful with decent qb play

  5. 5

    Horse

    Conte was horrible and they ate him alive in the middle. He couldn’t cover or tackle today. I noticed today this team no longer believes in Koetter and Smith. First time I saw some heads down.
    I can’t remember such a disappointing season. I made my mind up today Koetter and Smith need to go now. I also had to accept Winston has regressed and I’m not sure where his head is right now. I would sit him and play Griffin and see if he should be on the team next season; why have we been carrying him? We need to draft DL in rounds 1,2,3.
    I just didn’t see they thought they were going to win when it was 21-21. Koetter choked and it was stupid as heck to hand the ball off twice in a row to stutter stepper Sims in the biggest series of the game.
    Terrible season!

  6. 6

    surferdudes

    If Martin is on the list, you have to add Koetter for starting him. D Jax should’ve made better effort, and Martin loosely carrying the ball were rightly benched. However Koetter should’ve taught Winston the same lesson with his careless fumble. That would’ve been a good teaching moment for Winston. Good Q.B.’s throw picks, they happen, but Winstons fumbles, in trying to do to much need to stop. Eat the ball, or sit on the bench. I would’ve put him on the pine.

  7. 7

    devasher

    Trevor is right in that the most important keys to build an NFL roster is 1. Quarterback 2. Pass Rush 3. Pass Protection.

    Since it’s clear that this team doesn’t have the personnel to 2. Rush the passer 3. Protect the passer 1. Quarterback is the same player he was when he was drafted (on and off the field) and Ryan Smith is bad at football let’s all blame….Dirk Koetter? Did I get that right Trevor? 🤔😂

  8. 8

    Easythe great

    Winston sent a a franchise quarterback. Time to move on

