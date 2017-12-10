Bucs’ McCoy Injures Biceps; Severity Still Unknown

4 Comments

    SCLOBERNOCKER

    Lets not beat around the bush. Its torn. Just waiting on the confirmation MRI.

    Horse

    McCoy should go on IR and same for any of the injured players that can’t play in the next game. If they aren’t ready this coming week then put them on IR and lets see who else might surprise us or not. The season is over; time to see who we can save for next season. I was hopeful, but not anymore.

    jshumaker

    Not to be overly pessimistic, but Mccoy has been playing extremely well for a DT at his age. Sooner or later his production is going to drop. Since he has been the only disruptive force on the d-line, I find it difficult to believe next year is going to be any better.

    surferdudes

    His replacement should’ve been drafted by now. Licht has neglected drafting both sides of the line for too long. Add D.T. to our many needs list.

