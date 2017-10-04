Bucs Waive DE Smith

In a move that surely no one saw coming, on the eve of their Thursday Night Football match up with the New England Patriots, defensive end Jacquies Smith has been waived by the Bucs.

Buccaneers have cut pass rusher Jacquies Smith. Expected to see action on waivers — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 4, 2017

The Buccaneers are currently dead last in the NFL in sacks with just one through three games, so dumping one of their potential pass rushing options was not a move many predicted. Smith played seven snaps Sunday against the Giants, his first action in more than a year after recovering from ACL surgery.

Since coming into the league in 2014, Smith has always been a Buccaneer. In 2014, he recorded 6.5 sacks and the following year he raised that total slightly to seven. He missed all of the 2016 season with his knee injury, in addition to the offseason program while he recovered.

Smith had a setback prior to training camp and needed another procedure on his knee, which placed him on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list. Smith was activated to the 53-man roster at the start of the 2017 regular season game, but was inactive for the first two games as he struggled to regain his old form.

The Bucs didn’t see much progress over the last three weeks so they decided to move on, especially with the addition of new defensive end Will Clarke IV, who played for Tampa Bay defensive line coach Jay Hayes in Cincinnati. Clarke has been active the last two games and has totaled three tackles, including two against the New York Giants on Sunday.