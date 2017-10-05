Bucs CB Hargreaves Told Beckham Jr. They Knew His Routes Pre-Snap

Though the score was close, the Buccaneers’ defense was able to limit or at least play damage control with the New York Giants’ top weapons last Sunday.

Now we know that, according to Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., a reason for that was because the Bucs cornerbacks knew what routes he was going to run.

Odell Beckham Jr. was told by Bucs CB they know his routes https://t.co/LR4wPiBE6k #NYGiants pic.twitter.com/kARnYKmrw4 — ESPN New York (@ESPNNewYork) October 4, 2017

“Yeah, they study film. I was talking to Hargreaves after the game. He was just like, ‘We know a lot of what you’re doing,'” said Beckham, who injured his finger trying to put a little something extra into a route in the second quarter. (Interview from ESPN.)

Beckham had just 90 yards on seven catches with no touchdowns, which is pretty good considering what he’s done to other teams. As for the other receivers, Sterling Shepard had 54 yards on five catches and Brandon Marshall had 46 yards on six catches.

The Bucs appear to be studying their opponent well, which they’ll need to do once again with Tom Brady and the Patriots coming into town on Thursday night.