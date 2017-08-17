BREAKING NEWS: GRUDEN SAYS HE WANTS TO COACH AGAIN
Bucs Win Sunshine State Showdown Over Jaguars, 12-8

Trevor Sikkema

Trevor Sikkema is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat reporter and NFL Draft analyst for PewterReport.com. Sikkema, an alumnus of the University of Florida, has covered both college and professional football for much of his career. As a native of the Sunshine State, when he's not buried in social media, Sikkema can be found out and active, attempting to be the best athlete he never was. Sikkema can be reached at: [email protected]

    jerseybucsfan

    Folk isn’t the answer either.

    macabee

    Even though it’s preseason, it’s a win and I’ll take it. Thought the 1st team looked good in the 1st half. Still time left to clean up a few things. But I gotta tell you – I’m in love with a QB that sometimes scares the bejesus out of me. lol. Waiting to see the next HardKnocks to hear the appreciation speech he got from Koetter for that redzone “fail mary” he threw while falling backwards from what should have been a sack. Pretty sure that was a teachable moment better now than in September. Go Bucs!

