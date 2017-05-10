Bucs Winston Giving Back With 2nd Annual Youth Pro Camp

When Jameis Winston was first drafted by the Buccaneers, one of the things he vowed to do was get involved in the community.

On May 20-21 Winston will do just that, as he hosts his second annual youth football camp at Sunlake High School.

Winston spoke with PewterReport.com about the camp earlier this week.

“Last year was my first year,” Winston said. “It means a lot to me, just to be out there with the kids. It gives them an opportunity to – I say it all the time – to touch you. Put them in a situation where they can actually be around you and have fun with you. Because a lot of these kids see you on TV, but never actually get a chance to actually meet you and spend time with you.”

The former Heisman Trophy winner wants the participants to know he is fully hands-on during the camp and loves being able to spend time helping the kids get better at football but also life in general.

“Absolutely, because I know as a kid I always dreamed of one my role models, one of my favorite players to get chance to spend some time with them,” Winston said. “So I am not going to short these kids anything. I am going to give them all I have, just like I give anything all I have.

“Not only are we going to have fun, but we are going to go through some drills and they can learn some technique type things. And all of these kids are going to get some experience with me. They are not going to be working with coaches and never get chance to see me. I will be going around to every station, again, like I said, to give every kid the opportunity to play some football with Jameis.”

Winston isn’t all smiles during his camp. In fact he has been known to make the campers repeat a drill more than once in order to get it right.

“I am ( somewhat demanding), because I love it,” Winston said. “I want them to do it the right way. And you know what? I want them to feel my presence. I don’t want to just stand back and let them mess up. Or do something good without acknowledging them. Because these kids need some attention and I just love football a lot man. And I am going to do it the best way I can.”

Winston has pitched in with some of his teammates camps, and said some will return the favor later this month to his camp.

“I have a couple guys, but the way the guy’s schedules are, you can’t really confirm anything (yet). But I know I am going to pull out a couple big surprises for the kids.”

For more information on the camp and to register, visit www.procamps.com/jameiswinston

Below is a video from Gerald McCoy’s camp that Winston participated in last June.