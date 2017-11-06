Bucs Winston To Miss “A Couple Weeks” With Shoulder Injury

The following few weeks have been quite the roller coaster since quarterback Jameis Winston sprained an AC joint in his throwing shoulder in Week 6 against the Cardinals. After a great game against Buffalo, he then struggle mightily against Carolina and New Orleans, eventually being shut down half way through the Saints game.

On Monday, after the team’s defeated to the Saints, it was announced by head coach Dirk Koetter that Winston had an MRI on his shoulder after the game and that they had determined he will now miss “a couple week” at least two.