Bucs Monday Mailbag 11-6: New Coach, The Draft and Free Agency

Mark Cook

Mark Cook currently is the director of editorial content and Bucs beat writer and has written for PewterReport.com since 2011. Cook has followed the Buccaneers since 1977 when he first began watching football with his Dad and is fond of the 1979 Bucs team that came within 10 points of going to a Super Bowl. His favorite Bucs game is still the 1979 divisional playoff win 24-17 over the Eagles. In his spare time Cook enjoys playing guitar, fishing, surfing and family time at the beach. In addition, Cook can be found in front of a television or in Doak Campbell any time the FSU Seminoles are playing. Cook is a native of Pinecrest in Eastern Hillsborough County and has written for numerous publications including the Tampa Tribune, In the Field and Ya'll Magazine. Cook can be reached at [email protected]

3 Comments

  1. 1

    SCLOBERNOCKER

    I love Barkley. Dudes a playmaker. That sa8d, if this team drafts another “offensive weapon” before addressing the trenches, I’m gonna flip a dam table.

    #getdrubbedforchubb

  2. 2

    sunshineben

    Before all the media hype of Winston being a local hero going to a Fl. school ,Gruden said on national tv …Why would the bucs draft Winston over M.M. since M.M. was the better qb prospect being more accurate ,faster and a better athlete . So I don’t think Gruden will be head coach ,but i hope i am wrong!.. How about Gruden for Gm?

  3. 3

    devasher

    Question: If the first question is about the 2018 NFL Draft, why is former GM Jason Licht pictured?

    Oh, the season isn’t over and we don’t have a picture of the new GM yet. Sorry, answered my own question.

    Thanks Mark!

