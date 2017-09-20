Bucs Are Worth Nearly $2 Billion, According to Forbes

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are worth just under $2 billion according to Forbes, which has come out with its annual ranking of the worth of all NFL teams. While the Bucs are valued at $1.975 million, which is a 10 percent increase from a year ago, the team still trails behind most other clubs, as Tampa Bay is ranked 28th out of 32 NFL teams.

The median value of NFL teams is $2.5 billion. The team with the most value is Dallas, which is valued at $4.8 billion, followed by Super Bowl champion New England at $3.7 billion. The Bucs rank behind New Orleans ($2 billion) and ahead of Cleveland ($1.95 billion) on Forbes’ list.

The Glazers paid $192 million for the team in 1995 and helped guide the franchise to its first and only Super Bowl appearance in 2002, which Tampa Bay won by beating Oakland, 48-21.

According to Forbes, the Bucs earn $367 million in revenue and have $80 million in operating revenue and $55 million in gate receipts. The average revenue per fan in Tampa Bay is $41.

The Bucs player expenses, which include bonuses, are $190 million. And Forbes’ wins-to-player cost ratio is 107. For more information on the Bucs franchise through the eyes of Forbes click here.