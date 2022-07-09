Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans recently sat down with Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston. During the interview, they discussed, among other things, whether Evans thinks about earning a place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Here is what Evans had to say:

“Yeah, of course. I think about it, but obviously I try to stay in the moment as much as possible. That’s what I am working for. You know, why not? I’m trying to be the best in the game right now. And ultimately, one of the best to ever play. And I have the tools to do that. I’ve been blessed. I’ve been extremely favored. You know, why not do it?”

It’s easy to understand why Evans, along with anyone who has followed his career, thinks he may have a shot at the Hall. With 606 career catches for 9,301 yards and 75 touchdowns, Evans is already the Bucs’ career leader in all three categories. And those numbers compare favorably when looking at NFL career leaders. He ranks No. 85 all-time in receptions and No. 59 in receiving yards, plus he sits tied for No. 36 in receiving touchdowns. And he still hasn’t reached his 30th birthday yet.

With another season like 2021, Evans could easily move up to No. 61, No. 45 and and No. 15 in those respective categories. In addition, Evans is currently the NFL’s record-holder for most consecutive seasons with 1,000 yards receiving to start a career with eight. That, combined with his current touchdown total, provides him with a case for the Hall already. Not to mention, he does have a Super Bowl ring as well.

The good news is, Evans seems far from ready for retirement. And with each additional catch, yard and touchdown, he gets that much closer to attaining one of his ultimate goals.