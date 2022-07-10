The Bucs made a bold choice this offseason, moving on from veteran stalwart Ndamukong Suh. After three years, the team chose to go in a different direction, first drafting Logan Hall with its first pick of the 2022 Draft before signing veteran Akiem Hicks in June.

The common theme between both Hall and Hicks is speed and athleticism. Those are two qualities the aging Suh could not provide anymore. During a recent radio appearance on WDAE, Bucs legend Derrick Brooks said he doesn’t think losing Suh is detrimental.

“With the Suh signing, I don’t think that’s as big a deal from a defensive standpoint,” Brooks said. “The athleticism that they need now to take the next step and rebound up front, it’s not there with Suh. He came in. He did what he had to do. You reward his time and you move on. And that’s what they’re trying to do.”

The Bucs brought Hall and Hicks in to contribute along the defensive line, getting younger in the process. But Brooks said he thinks the team will keep looking for its next high-impact interior lineman in the coming years.

“Now, is the answer there now? No. I think the answer is probably in college right now, going to be drafted in the next year or two, the next interior guy to step in and have just as big an impact as Vita [Vea], Brooks said. “At the same time, by not signing Suh, now you’re going to Vita and saying, ‘Hey, you’re the guy. We need more.’ I think Coach [Todd] Bowles is going to put him in a position to do more and have more of an impact on the field in his defensive scheme.

“I think getting a little bit more younger, a little bit more athletic – I don’t think [Suh is] as big a loss on the defensive front.”

Suh never missed a game during his Bucs tenure, playing through multiple injuries. He had his best output during the 2020 season, finishing with 44 tackles, nine tackles for loss and six sacks. The five-time All-Pro defensive tackle matched his 2020 sack output last year, but saw his tackle numbers fall. Over three seasons with Tampa Bay, he racked up 112 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks, a forced fumble and five fumble recoveries, including two for touchdowns.