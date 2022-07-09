The Bucs have very few holes on their roster. However, there are spots where they could trade excess depth to improve another position.

One of those spots is at wide receiver. The room has plenty of talent, starting with the top three of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Russell Gage. But could the Bucs trade one of their other receivers to add depth at another position – or a draft pick?

The depth behind the “big three” is filled with veterans, up-and-coming players and undrafted rookies. Out of the bunch, Breshad Perriman has the most experience in the league. The former first-round pick has bounced around the league and is on his second stint with the Bucs. Meanwhile, the most tenured Bucs receiver is Scotty Miller. Miller had a down year in 2021 after suffering a severe turf toe injury in Week 3, but he led the team in receiving yards at the halfway point in 2020.

After years bouncing around the league on practice squads, Cyril Grayson Jr. finally broke through last season. He made a major impact in Bucs’ win over the Jets, catching the game-winning touchdown. Then, there’s last year’s fourth-round selection Jaelon Darden, who is the wild card. After and up-and-down rookie season on both offense and special teams, Darden is vying for a roster spot. The Bucs also have four undrafted rookies trying to crack the roster, as well as fourth-year pro Vyncint Smith.

The omission from that group is Tyler Johnson. Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report suggests that after a subpar season, Johnson is the most likely candidate to be moved.

“Where does that leave Tyler Johnson, whom the Bucs drafted in the fifth round two years ago? Well, he hasn’t developed into a significant contributor,” Sobelski wrote. “Licht can take advantage of his team’s depth and flip Johnson to a wide receiver-needy squad for an asset. That will also give others more opportunities as they compete for a spot as part of the regular-season lineup.”

Johnson finished last year with 36 receptions for 360 yards and zero touchdowns. While 10 yards per catch is a good average, he didn’t show much ability to gain yards after the catch and struggled with gaining separation. Johnson also didn’t quite seize his opportunity when Antonio Brown went AWOL and Godwin went down with injury. If the Bucs can get a meaningful asset to help them win this season or at least get an equal or greater return in the form of draft pick compensation, moving Johnson may be something for Jason Licht to consider.