Throughout the offseason we’ve questioned when Bucs wide receiver Chris Godwin will be back. Would it be at the start of training camp? The beginning of the season? Or dare we shudder to think he could miss the first month of the schedule?

After Adam Schefter spoke on NFL Live on Thursday, everyone’s mind can but put to ease just a little bit.

“They are hopeful that that he’ll be ready for opening day,” Schefter said of Godwin’s rehab. “So that’s encouraging. They’ll chart him, monitor him, track him during the summer, see how he’s coming along. Obviously not going to rush him back.”

Schefter went on to say that Week 1 of the regular season is expected to be the first time we see him participate in any kind of game this year.

“Probably would be surprised if we saw him in any preseason games,” Schefter said. “I think the goal will be to see if he’s ready for opening day, which I don’t think is out of the question right now.”

Head coach Todd Bowles has played it close to the vest with Godwin’s status. Throughout OTAs and mini-camp he continued to say that we’ll see him when we see him.

The only real update we got on Godwin’s timetable came from Bucs wide receiver Cyril Grayson Jr. during his appearance on the Pewter Report Podcast. Grayson had seen Godwin working out and even heard that he ran up to 19 miles per hour, which is the type of game-speed that you want.

You can watch all of Schefter’s comments about Godwin from NFL live right here.