Confident Humphries Expecting Big Things In 2017

The Bucs have a bona fide Pro Bowl receiver in Mike Evans.

The Bucs have a blazing speedster in newly acquired DeSean Jackson.

Cam Brate was one of the top tight ends in the NFL last season and Tampa Bay added O.J. Howard in the NFL Draft.

There are plenty of options now for quarterback Jameis Winston to throw the ball to. But someone who may have been overlooked a little by some is wide receiver Adam Humphries. And if NFL defensive coordinators decide to overlook Humphries, that is fine by him.

The confidence is the there, third year in this offense,” Humphries said. “I feel like I know the plays and I feel like I can play all three positions if needed. And just knowing the guys, and being around the players and the coaches, it adds to my comfort level. With the additions we’ve had on the offense, I think it will be a great year for me.”

Humphries spoke with PewterReport.com last Thursday following the team’s OTA practice at One Buc, and we asked him his thoughts on the speedy Jackson, and what he brings to the table.

“I mean, how old is he?” Humphries said. “He runs so smooth, take the ball he caught yesterday (deep ball over Vernon Hargreaves) he makes it look so easy. It is a blessing what he has, the way he runs. It is just fun to watch.”

When Humphries arrived in Tampa Bay as an undrafted free agent he was basically an afterthought and not many people expected him to stick, much less contribute. But contribute he has, nabbing 55 receptions for 622 yards and three touchdowns in 2017 to improve on his rookie year in which he has 27 catches for 260 yards and one score. Humphries said not only is he a better player, the entire roster talent at his position has improved dramatically.

“Our No. 1 versus our No. 11 guy, if you watch our routes versus air, (wide receivers coach Todd) Monk does a great job of coaching us hard and making sure we are doing it the right way and I think our entire depth is really strong and it is exciting watching those guys make plays.”

Humphries, who also handled the majority of punt returns in 2016, loves his quarterback.

“I expect Jameis (Winston) to get better every year and that is exactly what he has been doing,” Humphries said. “He is feeling more comfortable in the offense, he is slinging the ball around and he is becoming more of a leader for us. And like I said, I expect him to improve every year he is in this system.”