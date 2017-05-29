Bucs Monday Mailbag 5-29: Godwin And Humphries, Aguayo And More

It is time for another edition of the Bucs’ Monday Mailbag, where PewterReport.com answers reader submitted questions each and every Monday. you can submit your questions via Twitter by using #PRMailbag.

Question: How much of a role will rookie Chris Godwin have this year and could that have great impact on how Humphries is used?

Answer: A lot depends on how fast he picks up the playbook and develops some sort of chemistry with Jameis Winston. And of course not having any nagging type of injuries that keep him out for a number of days during camp. But Godwin wasn’t brought in here to sit on the bench. But depending on the above factors, Godwin could cut into Humphries’ playing time. We know DeSean Jackson and Mike Evans will be starters, and O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate will also see plenty of playing time on passing downs. And there is only one ball to go around. Working in Humphries favor however, is his experience and knowledge of the playbook. And the fact that Winston and the coaching staff trusts him. If I had one word to describe Adam, it would be dependable. Most likely you will see Humphries in the slot, and you could also see Godwin there as well. But all the receivers are crossed trained to play all three. Perhaps the team views Godwin as Jackson’s eventual replacement. Regardless, the Bucs will try and get their three most talented receivers on the field. It will be fun to see how the whole receiving corps battle plays out in training camp.

Question: Do you think it’s possible that Aguayo comes up with a “hammy” issue that lands him on IR since Folk only has a one-year deal?

Answer: Are you suggesting NFL teams feign injuries of players to stash them on injured reserve? Really? Well, I joke because I am sure some of those types of things happen. I do not see the Buccaneers doing that, however, I could see Aguayo cut and then brought back to the practice squad. Although Aguayo played in all 16 games in 2016, the rules say a player is eligible for the practice squad if they have less than two accrued seasons. Aguayo technically has one. Of course, that is a gamble, because once a player is cut, they can be claimed by any of the other teams. Or even signed to another team’s practice squad. Then the ball is in Aguayo’s court. Perhaps he decides that a change of scenery would lessen the pressure to succeed based on the Bucs using a second round pick on him. There are a lot of variables, and it is still really early to tell at this point how it all plays out. I mean Folk could be the one who ends up with an injury during the preseason and Aguayo wins the job by default. We will see how it all ends up in a few months. And you can bet Hard Knocks is already planning to feature this battle.

Question: Did Licht have scouts at Hobart prior to Senior Bowl when we got Ali Marpet? Or was he noticed long before that?

Answer: Believe it or not, Tampa Bay’s area scout for that region, Andre Ford, made the Bucs aware back of Marpet in October of 2014, three months prior to the Senior Bowl. Once Marpet got to Mobile and began practicing, Ford and Licht’s interest grew even more. I remember seeing Marpet the first day at the Senior Bowl practices and even mentioned him in a practice report. I basically said, I have no idea where Hobart is, or even what a Hobart is, but he definitely was noticeable even with my untrained scouting eye. Sometimes some guys just stick out like a sore thumb. Pitt defensive tackle Aaron Donald was another player I knew little about, but it was clear from Day 1 during the Senior Bowl, this guy was special. I am not bragging though, because sometimes players look good to me, but just aren’t impact NFL players. There is a reason I am sitting up in the stands watching, instead of on the sideline scouting.

Question: How many UDFA could you see making the roster this year?

Answer: The easy and simple answer is, not as many as we have seen over the last few years. And that is a good thing. That means the overall talent level of the Bucs roster is greatly improved since I began full-time at PewterReport.com prior to the 2011 season. Before, there were players who were undrafted that were competing for starting jobs. Right now, and while one or two could end up starting due to injures down the road, most of the undrafted guys are going to have to make this roster as special teams standouts. A few players who stand good chances in my opinion, and from what we have heard, are tight end Antony Auclair, and a couple linebackers in Paul Maglorie and Riley Bullough. But don’t count out Jesus Bobo Wilson, but he like the others mentioned will need to be special teams contributors. A couple kick returns for touchdowns would help his cause.

Question: Trade one, cut one, keep one. Warren Sapp, Derrick Brooks, Ronde Barber all in the prime of their career.

Answer: You have lost your mind if you think I am going to say which player I would cut! Last thing I need is any of those three to hate me. But let me just say, my favorite Buccaneer of all time is Sapp. The three hours he put on tape each Sunday was something I am not sure we will see in Tampa Bay again. Sapp was as dedicated and serious about his craft as any player in NFL history. I don’t care about him cursing at me (which he has) or off-the-field issues. The man was a beast and loved the game of football, and in my opinion he was as responsible as anyone for the turnaround from a bad football team to Super Bowl winners. I loved the edge and cockiness he played with, because he always backed it up. The thing I also loved about Sapp was he wasn’t just looking for the sack, he wanted the ball. He was the best Buc sack-and-strip pass rusher I ever saw, even more so than Lee Roy Selmon. He just had a knack and desire to not be denied.