The Bucs running back room is pretty loaded right now. Starter Leonard Fournette was brought back on a three-year $21 million deal after testing the waters in free agency. As was veteran Giovani Bernard, who agreed to return on a one-year deal.

Ke’Shawn Vaughn, the team’s third round pick in 2020, remains on the roster and saw his snaps increase last season. While kick return candidate and emergency running back, Kenjon Barner also re-signed with the team.

Tampa Bay then addressed the position in this year’s draft. Selecting Arizona State running back Rachaad White in the third round. White is another back with all-around game and replaces Ronald Jones II, who struggled in the passing game. A capable runner and receiver, White should see snaps early in his rookie season.

Which RB Could On The Chopping Block?

Though could White’s addition spell the end for older Bernard? ESPN’s Jenna Laine apparently thinks so. In an article published by the four-letter network, Laine was tasked with naming one player who may be a training camp cut candidate. Here is her excerpt from the article:

“With Leonard Fournette becoming a three-down back, Ke’Shawn Vaughn‘s improvement and the Bucs selecting Rachaad White in the third round of the NFL draft, where does that leave Bernard? He’ll be 31 in November, and he caught 23 passes for 123 yards and had 58 rushing yards on eight carries last year. If White assimilates into the Bucs’ system quickly and can consistently pick up a blitz, Bernard could be left out.”

Laine’s explanation makes sense, but it’s hard to see that happening. It’s not likely that Tampa Bay keeps only three rushers on the roster. After the injuries the Bucs have experienced at the position the past two seasons, depth will be necessary. White could very well be an impact player in 2022, but he’s still a rookie who hasn’t logged a snap in the NFL yet.

Bernard missed five games to injury last season but caught nearly every pass thrown to him when he was called upon. He caught 23 passes on 29 targets finishing with 123 yards and three touchdowns. Never known as a real rushing threat, he did have eight carries for 58 yards. While not expected to have a huge role in the running game, cutting Bernard would mean parting ways with a serviceable veteran who provides insurance against injury. And leaving the Bucs with just three quality running backs.