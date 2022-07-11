Managing your family’s wealth means more to Amuni Financial than simply allocating your assets. It means legacy planning, brokerage & advisory services, retirement accounts, college savings accounts and insurance services. With 40 years of experience, let Amuni Financial help you plan ahead and stay ahead.

Pewter Report’s Scott Reynolds answers your questions from the @PewterReport Twitter account each week in the Bucs Monday Mailbag. Submit your question to the Bucs Monday Mailbag each week via Twitter using the hashtag #PRMailbag. Here are the questions we chose to answer for this week’s edition.

QUESTION: The longer the Bucs go without signing a tight end, the more likely it seems Rob Gronkowski comes back before the season starts. At what point do you think the team signs someone or Gronk comes back?

ANSWER: I agree with your premise. If the Bucs don’t sign a veteran tight end before the start of training camp, that very well could be a sign that Rob Gronkowski could be returning at some point during the 2022 season. I think there are three possible time frames for Gronkowski’s return.

The first is right before the start of camp. The premise would be that he was “pulling a Tom Brady” and retiring and then un-retiring 41 days later in a practical joke fashion. The second, and more logical scenario, is that Gronkowski skips the rigors of Bucs training camp and signs right before the start of the season. NFL teams have a week off in between the last preseason game and the start of the season. Gronkowski could use that time to get back into football shape and practice.

The third timetable could be signing at midseason. Gronkowski watched the Bucs sign Antonio Brown in November of 2020 and he helped Tampa Bay win Super Bowl LV. The 33-year old tight end might be listening to his body and realizing that it may not be able to hold up for 17 games any more.

It wouldn’t be surprising if the Bucs didn’t sign another veteran tight end before camp starts. Adding another tight end would only take away valuable developmental reps for rookies Cade Otton and Ko Kieft. If the rookies don’t progress and Gronk remains retired, then Tampa Bay can add a veteran. Bucs general manager Jason Licht has added key roster pieces the week before the season starts before. He acquired edge rushers Jacquies Smith (2014) and Carl Nassib (2018) off waivers and signed running back Leonard Fournette in 2020.

QUESTION: With Rob Gronkowski retired do you think Todd Bowles may look at D-line in free agency or cornerback and focus on the defensive side of the ball?



ANSWER: I think those two issues are independent of each other. How the Bucs address the tight end position has nothing to do with their plans on the defensive side of the ball. Whether it’s signing a veteran like Jimmy Graham, Kyle Rudolph, Jared Cook or Blake Jarwin, or waiting for Rob Gronkowski’s possible return, Tampa Bay will likely add another tight end.

That has no impact on what the team does defensively. Just like how the Bucs may want to get an extended look in camp at the team’s young tight ends, Tampa Bay may do the same thing at outside linebacker. Todd Bowles might end up wanting another veteran edge rusher, but adding one in camp would only take away from the developmental reps of Cam Gill, Elijah Ponder and seventh-round pick Andre Anthony. Signing a veteran after camp, or in the latter stages of camp, makes more sense.

The addition of veterans Akiem Hicks and Deadrin Senat and the drafting of Logan Hall likely means the defensive line position is set. Tampa Bay already has Pro Bowler Vita Vea, Will Gholston and Rakeem Nunez-Roches on the team, in addition to Pat O’Connor. The final roster spot will likely come down to Senat or O’Connor.

The cornerback position seems stacked this year, too. Tampa Bay added Logan Ryan, who can play safety and nickel cornerback, and also drafted Zyon McCollum on Day 3. So, cornerback and defensive line seem to be well stocked right now. But keep an eye on the outside linebacker position, and obviously the tight end spot, too.



QUESTION: Which wide receiver do you think will step up to fill Chris Godwin’s spot if misses time at the start of the season?

ANSWER: Russell Gage is the receiver that would have to step up if the Bucs didn’t have Chris Godwin at the start of the season. One of the reasons why the Bucs signed Gage to a three-year deal worth $10 million per season is that he can also play in the slot as well as outside. If Godwin is ready to go, he’ll play in the slot and Gage will be the flanker (Z receiver). That’s the position Antonio Brown played last year.

But if Godwin’s recovery is slower than the team hopes it will be, Gage would be called upon to play more in the slot. Then, the focus shifts to whoever wins the No. 4 receiver spot on the depth chart, as that player would move up to the No. 3 position. Breshad Perriman and Cyril Grayson Jr. would likely be the early front-runners as both are fast and have experience.

Perriman won last year’s overtime game against Buffalo with a catch-and-run, walk-off touchdown. Grayson won the Jets game with his heroic, last-second touchdown after Brown stormed off the field.

Tyler Johnson is more of a bigger slot receiver, but he has some experience playing flanker. He had trouble separating in coverage last year, so he’ll need to play faster in camp and the preseason if he’s going to make the roster. Veteran Scotty Miller is in a contract year, but he’s mostly a split end (X receiver). That’s the position Mike Evans plays, and the future Hall of Famer rarely comes off the field.

QUESTION: What are the biggest questions heading in to training camp?

ANSWER: I’ll be addressing the biggest questions as the Bucs start training camp in a few edition of my SR’s Fab 5 column. But for a sneak preview, I think the most intriguing camp battles will be at left guard and at wide receiver.

The left guard spot, vacated by Ali Marpet’s retirement, will be a battle royale in training camp. Veteran Aaron Stinnie is the current favorite, but the Bucs drafted Luke Goedeke in the second round. Backup center Robert Hainsey, last year’s third-round pick, is also in the mix. Nick Leverett may also get a look there. The interior of Tampa Bay’s offensive line is loaded with young talent.

At wide receiver, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Russell Gage are the obvious locks to make the team. That leaves 10 other receivers battling for three – maybe four – spots on the depth chart. Veterans like Breshad Perriman, Scotty Miller, Tyler Johnson and Cyril Grayson Jr. will be competing against several newcomers, including Deven Thompkins and Jerreth Sterns, among others. The wide receiver position will be really fun to watch in camp and during the preseason.

QUESTION: Do you feel that a trip to Germany could prove a distraction? (And will you be attending?)

ANSWER: It’s possible that the international trip to Germany in November could be a distraction for the Bucs, especially with the bye the week after. But this is a veteran-laden Tampa Bay team and I don’t think the players will get distracted. The game takes place in early November, so the Bucs should be eyeing playoff positioning by then and can’t afford to lose to a lesser NFC team.

It’s interesting to note that the Bucs have not won an international game. They are 0-3 in London. Perhaps playing in Germany will change the Bucs’ fortunes. Of course, having Tom Brady at quarterback will help, too. Brady has never lost an international game. He’s 3-0 in games in London (twice) and Mexico back when played in New England, so something has to give.

I hope to make the trip to Munich, as I enjoyed the London trip back in 2019. I love international beer, and obviously Germany is famous for beer. So, that’s another reason I might be attending – other than to report on the Buccaneers, of course!