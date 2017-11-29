Cover 3: 15 Shades Of Julio; No Answers From Bucs Defense

About the author

Trevor Sikkema

Trevor Sikkema is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat reporter and NFL Draft analyst for PewterReport.com. Sikkema, an alumnus of the University of Florida, has covered both college and professional football for much of his career. As a native of the Sunshine State, when he’s not buried in social media, Sikkema can be found out and active, attempting to be the best athlete he never was. Sikkema can be reached at: [email protected]

    surferdudes

    Re watching those highlights, you can see other receivers wide open on multiple occasions. If you ask me the Bucs would’ve been better off holding Jones at the line of scrimmage on every play! It would’ve been a slower death, holding 5 yards 1st down on every pass play ha, ha. Better then letting them burn us alive. Imagine what they would’ve passed for if their star running back was in the game, and we had to play the run more.

    Buc 1976

    Someone please explain to me again how short and slow CB are best for this defense.
    Bucs wake up most teams have fast and 6’3 and taller WR’S.
    New England gave up a 1st rd. Pick for a taller CB they also tried to trade Butler.
    I am not a fan of Bill Belacheat but he is aware of how things change.

    Buc 1976

    As to answer the question of who was responsible for the loss could not answer because it did not have or all the above!!!

    Horse

    I don’t know who we should get, but this isn’t working what we have now. To have the offense we have at this point in time with Koetter actually being involved with it the last three years says it doesn’t work. For Smith who was a past DC, then HC, back again to DC, says it doesn’t work. Licht is a 4 year GM who has done fair in drafting and poor in obtaining free agents tells me he can’t evaluate whether it’s coaches or players. I’d like to take a chance, again, with a young up and coming Coach and potential GM who has a different message as to how this game is now being played and what kind of players it takes to get to the Superbowl; then make it happen. I don’t care if they have to blow up everything again; I want some hope here! The rules have changed immensely these past 10 years. Trevor based on the GM, OC, DC being gone, what are your suggestions?

    JustaBuc

    It’s pretty clear to me at least that the pass rush is the hugest issue here. Any scheme can work if you can get to the quarterback. As is demonstrated here already, it seems the team did indeed try a number of things to try and make it work but it just didn’t.

    Chad Spitza

    Has Grimes ever followed a #1 before – Tampa or MIA? Going into this game I thought we might see some of that and simply did not.. not even when he continued to rack up catch after catch after catch. I wonder what this defense would be if Banks just met his expectations of a solid starting CB.

    Am I the only one who seems to think the Bucs defense is flat out terrible at situational awareness? Worst third down team in the league, scheme hasn’t helped, but the players do not seem to curtail their play to down & distance. If you take away the first option on 3rd and long, which is almost always run at the sticks – your rush has an extra beat. Works the other way, third and short – DL get in the throwing lanes!!
    Couple years ago I thought this defense was going to be stout. Best 3rd down % in the league. Now they’re playing 9 yards off the ball on 3rd and 4.

