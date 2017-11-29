Wounded Bucs Place Two Starting O-Linemen On IR; Shuffle Roster

About the author

Mark Cook

Mark Cook currently is the director of editorial content and Bucs beat writer and has written for PewterReport.com since 2011. Cook has followed the Buccaneers since 1977 when he first began watching football with his Dad and is fond of the 1979 Bucs team that came within 10 points of going to a Super Bowl. His favorite Bucs game is still the 1979 divisional playoff win 24-17 over the Eagles. In his spare time Cook enjoys playing guitar, fishing, surfing and family time at the beach. In addition, Cook can be found in front of a television or in Doak Campbell any time the FSU Seminoles are playing. Cook is a native of Pinecrest in Eastern Hillsborough County and has written for numerous publications including the Tampa Tribune, In the Field and Ya’ll Magazine. Cook can be reached at [email protected]

Related Articles

11 Comments

  1. 1

    stlbucsfan

    So playing our franchise Qb with an injured shoulder makes sense how? Our only two OL that graded out top 10 at their positions go down and we plan on bringing back the franchise this week? Give me a break, the Glazers need to step in and end this stupidity before it starts. BENCH JAMEIS!

    +12
    0
    Rating: +12. From 12 votes.
    Please wait...
  2. 2

    Naplesfan

    The Bucs need to deep six any plans to play Winston the remainder of this season. Putting our no. 1 quarterback behind a makeshift O-line, with him being injured already and subject to perhaps permanent throwing shoulder damage with another hard hit? That would be insane.

    Leave Fitz as the starter. He’s a pretty tough guy and has the ability to escape the pocket. His play has been OK anyway. This season is now officially a goner.

    +5
    0
    Rating: +5. From 5 votes.
    Please wait...
  3. 3

    Horse

    Well changes are happening now.
    With Marpet and Dotson shut down I hope they consider Winston now to shut down also and come back healthy.

    +2
    0
    Rating: +2. From 2 votes.
    Please wait...
  4. 4

    SCLOBERNOCKER

    Our next move should be putting Cutter on IR (incompetent reserve)

    +1
    0
    Rating: +1. From 1 vote.
    Please wait...
  5. 5

    Horse

    If I’m the Bucs at this point I’m going forward with the rebuild strategy. Give Griffin playing time. This has all blown up in our faces because this team was unprepared to play in the regular season. HC, OC, DC all need to go. I give Licht one more year, maybe. We’ll see how his scouts help or hinder as we pull players from other Practice Squads and other players who were cut from other teams. Nobody over 25 years old should be picked up at this point in the season as we are going nowhere. Why is Sims, Baker here? Might as well try Donovan Smith at one of the Guards spots before the end of the season to see if he has potential at those positions? I knew that Atlanta was playing close to the being dirty and it showed how the some teams aren’t being protected as much as some other teams as it comes to hits. Many were missed in our last game.

    +2
    0
    Rating: +2. From 2 votes.
    Please wait...
  6. 6

    macabee

    Greg Auman/TBT reports that with Marpet and Dotson going to IR,‏ playing at Packers on Sunday, Bucs will likely have Joe Hawley at center (17 offensive snaps all season) and Caleb Benenoch at right tackle (36 offensive snaps all season). Could get Evan Smith back from concussion …

    I agree with all the above posts. Would you put a newly recovered/recovering QB Winston behind this line? #riskybusiness

    +2
    0
    Rating: +2. From 2 votes.
    Please wait...
  7. 7

    Horse

    Macabee, I agree. We have to have some kind of hope that if Winston is announced he’s ready to play that the Glazer’s would intervine. If they don’t, then I have lost my respect for the Glazer’s. There is no hope we are going anywhere and I don’t see us winning another game. The only positive i see here is this is an opportunity to see who will be here next year; maybe an OL and DL that is now on the team and wasn’t before will surprise us and allow us to draft differently. I know some won’t like to hear this, but we need more draft picks and WR’s and LB’s are plentiful on our team so why not make some trades for draft picks off season? Thoughts here Macabee or anyone else?

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    1. 7.1

      Buc 1976

      Trade D Jax and Baker. I do not think anyone would want them, but I am sick of seeing them on the field !

      0
      0
      No votes yet.
      Please wait...
  8. 8

    Plank

    Pamphile has done a good job filling in at RT before, and Hawley is fiery guy, he misses assignments sometimes, but I like his play .. This is all given that Smith is back and allows Pamphile to play RT .. if he’s a no go, than I assume it will Benonoch at RT. I dunno, this appears bad on the surface, but we these are capable back-ups and they played a lot last year ..

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
  9. 9

    surferdudes

    What is wrong with the Bucs doctors? Marpet went out with a knee injury, but was allowed to return, and finished the game! Winston’s shoulder was hurt more then we were led to believe yet he continued to start several more games? Now we are expected to believe he’s all healed, and ready to start again,WTF? Agree with all comments so far, Glazers step in, and end this madness. Also of note, we put two O lineman on I.R., but add a full back, and wide receiver to the active roster? Am I missing something here?

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    1. 9.1

      Horse

      Surferdudes, No you’re not; this is nuts and desperate. This roster list is on Licht!

      0
      0
      No votes yet.
      Please wait...

Leave a Reply

© 2017 PewterReport.com All Rights reserved. Marketing Tampa | Visual Realm

Desktop Version Mobile Version

Send this to a friend