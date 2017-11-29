Wounded Bucs Place Two Starting O-Linemen On IR; Shuffle Roster

Bucs head coach Dirk Koetter told the media on Monday that the team was more beat up following the Falcons game than any other game so far this season.

Koetter wasn’t joking.

The Buccaneers announced on Wednesday that tackle Demar Dotson and center Ali Marpet have been placed on Injured Reserve. The team has promoted tight end Alan Cross, defensive end Patrick O’Connor and wide receiver Bobo Wilson from the practice squad to the active roster and signed cornerback Deji Olatoye (pronounced Day-zhee OH-la-toy-aye) to the active roster.

Dotson and Marpet have each started all 11 games for Tampa Bay this season.

Former starter Joe Hawley most likely will fill in for Marpet for the remainder of the season. The right tackle position might be a little trickier. Kevin Pamphile could move from guard to fill in as he did when Dotson was injured late last season, or the Bucs could trust Caleb Benenoch, who subbed in for Dotson on Sunday at Atlanta. Pamphile’s availability to move to tackle may depend on the health of Evan Smith(concussion) who was unable to play the last two weeks due to a concussion. Pamphile was also shaken up in the Atlanta game and had to leave briefly. His availability for Sunday could also be in question.

In addition to Dotson and Marpet out for the year, the Bucs could also be without running back Doug Martin and safety T.J. Ward who reportedly suffered concussions on Sunday against the Falcons and are in the concussion protocol.

The Bucs went onto more roster shuffling on Wednesday.

Cross (6-1, 235) has played in three games for Tampa Bay this season, with one start, catching two passes for 11 yards. The Memphis, Tennessee native has spent the past eight weeks on the Buccaneers’ practice squad. The Memphis product wears No. 45.

O’Connor (6-4, 270) was signed to Tampa Bay’s practice squad on October 9. He originally entered the league as a seventh-round pick (250th overall) by the Detroit Lions in the 2017 NFL Draft. The Chicago native, who played collegiately at Eastern Michigan, wears No. 79 for Tampa Bay.

Olatoye (6-1, 205) played in one game for Tampa Bay this season. In his career, Olatoye has played in 13 regular season games, with two starts, recording 17 tackles, four passes defensed and one interception. He also played in three postseason contests with the Atlanta Falcons in 2016. The Dublin, Ohio native, who played collegiately at North Carolina A&T, will wear No. 27 for Tampa Bay.

Wilson (5-9, 186) has spent this season on Tampa Bay’s practice squad. The Miami native originally entered the league as a college free agent with the Buccaneers this past offseason. Wilson, who played collegiately at Florida State, wears No. 85 for Tampa Bay.

The team also announced that cornerback Maurice Fleming, defensive end Patrick Gamble, running back Dare Ogunbowale (pronounced DAR-ay oh-goon-bo-WALL-ay) and tackle Brad Seatonhave been signed to the practice squad and cornerback David Rivers has been released from the practice squad.

Fleming (5-11, 202) spent this past offseason and preseason with Tampa Bay, before being waived on August 25. A Chicago native, Fleming played collegiately at West Virginia and will wear No. 30 for Tampa Bay.

Gamble (6-5, 277) spent time on Tampa Bay’s practice squad earlier this season. The Carrollton, Georgia native originally entered the league as a college free agent with the New York Jets this past offseason, spending the offseason and preseason with the Jets before being waived. Gamble played collegiately at Georgia Tech and will wear No. 70 for Tampa Bay.

Ogunbowale (5-11, 205) originally entered the league as a college free agent with the Houston Texans this past offseason. The Milwaukee native spent four weeks on Houston’s practice squad before being released on October 6. Ogunbowale, who played collegiately at Wisconsin, will wear No. 44 for Tampa Bay.

Seaton (6-8, 325) comes to Tampa Bay after having spent the majority of the season on the Tennessee Titans practice squad. The Greenwich, Connecticut native was a seventh-round pick (236th overall) by the Titans in the 2017 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Villanova and will wear No. 60 for Tampa Bay.

