Cover 3: Boise State Buccaneers; Futures of Martin And McNichols in Tampa

Trevor Sikkema is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat reporter and NFL Draft analyst for PewterReport.com. Sikkema, an alumnus of the University of Florida, has covered both college and professional football for much of his career. As a native of the Sunshine State, when he's not buried in social media, Sikkema can be found out and active, attempting to be the best athlete he never was. Sikkema can be reached at: trevor@pewterreport.com

2 Comments

    billbyrne

    ALL good points and well taken Trevor. I am and have been a big Doug Martin fan and supporter and I pray he can overcome his personal problems and have a productive year for the Bucs. From a business standpoint, I think the Bucs have made a mistake and should have drafted or traded for a big, down hill running back for 2017. Running back by committee never works and that is one area the Bucs have not addressed. All the successful running games in the NFL are built around “big backs” not scatbacks. The Tennessee Titans are a perfect example and a good running game takes off pressure from the OL and quarterback and I am not convinced that Winston is ready to fill the expectations the media, coaches, players and fans have placed on him for this year.

      Trevor Sikkema

      I think they made a mistake paying Martin all the money they did, but I wouldn’t say running backs by committee don’t work. Sure, there are examples of bad running back committees that failed, but the Falcons have a successful one-two punch with Freeman and Coleman. The Panthers did with Williams and Stewart. And of course the Patriots have for forever.

      I think committees work. Some backs will get more carries than others in a rotation, but I still think a “rushing attack” can have just as much success as a feature back used to depend on. Keeps things fresh and the defense guessing when it contains the right pieces.

