Cover 3: Bucs’ Draft Classes Under Licht; 2017 Class This Season

About the author

Trevor Sikkema

Trevor Sikkema is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat reporter and NFL Draft analyst for PewterReport.com. Sikkema, an alumnus of the University of Florida, has covered both college and professional football for much of his career. As a native of the Sunshine State, when he’s not buried in social media, Sikkema can be found out and active, attempting to be the best athlete he never was. Sikkema can be reached at: [email protected]

13 Comments

  1. 1

    Bucs Capacitor

    Thanks for the in-depth research and analysis as always, Trevor.

    I would love to see how Licht’s drafts compare to other teams, sepcifically in-division, as well as teams like the Packers and Patriots.

    +1
    0
    Rating: +1. From 1 vote.
    1. 1.1

      Trevor Sikkema

      I did a comparison between Licht and his NFC counterparts in one of my Cover 3’s back in May.

      LINK: https://www.pewterreport.com/cover-3-licht-vs-nfc-south-inside-film-bucs-te-howard/

      +1
      0
      Rating: +1. From 1 vote.
  2. 2

    Buc-Up

    Winston over Mariota at the time did and still makes sense. Mariota can’t stay healthy with a great OL blocking fir him in Tennessee. He would be hurt far worse if had to play behind our crappy OL. Hindsight, maybe I trade down to get a bunch of picks and take OL or DE. Take those extra picks to trade up to get Carson Wentz in 2016. Definitely don’t draft Aguayo!

    +1
    -2
    Rating: -1. From 3 votes.
  3. 3

    e

    Compared to previous GMs, Meathead is getting the job done. No GM is perfect, but certainly, the Bucs are starting to reload with talent. It would be a huge mistake; and a typical one for the organization, to dump him and start in another direction. Let’s see some long-term consistency from this team for a change and it will start to pay off.

    +2
    -2
    Rating: 0. From 4 votes.
  4. 4

    warrenfb12

    I believe in Licht and he needs an extension. I would also say that Noah Spence is a bust due to his injury issues. You may like his skill set, but they guy is fragile and can’t stay on the field so far. That’s a loss as it stands today.

    +3
    -2
    Rating: +1. From 5 votes.
  5. 5

    tog

    I was more sanguine on Licht earlier in the season. I then started thinking about the totality of his decision making – and it’s not good. Licht is actually a bad GM when you look at his tenure here.

    You see that those first 3 drafts aren’t looking that good. Certainly, if Winston becomes the franchise QB everyone hopes that papers over a lot of ills, but so far its not looking like that will happen.

    And while Trevor is very positive on the 2017 class, and its looked good so far, it’s far too early to tell (as he knows). It’s one thing to look good in a limited role, it’s something else entirely to take that next step in 2018 and then again in 2019 to be consistently effective NFL starter.

    I wrote a long post detailing 25 reasons why Licht is a bad GM: https://www.pewterreport.com/forums/topic/seasons-end-send-the-turk-for-licht/

    I think two examples will suffice. First, Licht released Penn – a very good LT. To replace Penn, he spent huge dollars on Collins. Collins was a massive bust, so he then spent a premium pick (2nd round) on Donovan Smith. Smith is also a huge bust. So now the Bucs will need to spend more premium picks/cash to fix the position. All because of a self-inflicted wound in releasing Penn. On top of which, during these 4 years the Bucs have gotten bad play from the LT position.

    Second, Licht trades up too much and doesn’t know how to accumulate picks. With comp picks, the average team has 7.9 picks. Licht has averaged 6.5 picks over his tenure. Every GM is going to miss on picks, but to get around that you seek to accumulate picks. Licht, even though he’s drafted top 10 3/4 years has never been able to do this.

    And this is just part of why Licht is a bad GM. He’s not only bad at talent evaluation, he’s bad at all the other stuff that a GM has to do.

    +3
    -1
    Rating: +2. From 4 votes.
    1. 5.1

      Trevor Sikkema

      I remember that post. It was really extensive and if you’re reading this and haven’t read that, you should (click his link above).

      Even if I don’t agree with all of your points, a lot went into it. I can see how you arrived at your points.

      +1
      0
      Rating: +1. From 1 vote.
      1. 5.1.1

        tog

        And that’s my point – the totality of it. Not that every point is correct (or everyone agrees with). I’ll definitely be wrong on some stuff. But it’s everything taken together. And I have a problem more with his philosophy and strategy more than his actual picks/signings. The picks/signings are an effect of bad philosophy.

        Re-read your C3 on comparing the drafts too. Funny how much is in flux in 9 games as a lot of the positive arguments (eg. Pamphile) and negative arguments (Loomis’ drafting) have changed. Things can move quickly in the NFL. Who thought the Saints would be one of the best teams in the NFL?

        You think (at this point) Licht gets extended?

        0
        0
        No votes yet.
  6. 6

    a-bomb

    This analysis was helpful. Perhaps we have seen improvement in drafting and FA, but I am not sure a one year deviation merits that conclusion. The poor hit percentage on second rounders is particularly concerning, as we are feeling the lack of talent on the lines. My biggest concern is the perceived lack of an overall plan. It really seems like there was not a viable contingency plan for dealing with the depth problems at DE and the lack of talent on the OL. Moving Marpet turned out to be double whammy because it downgraded two positions. All in all, he has been average at talent acquisition. If I were the Glazers I might be inclined to give him another year- but I wouldn’t make a decision on that until the JW situation is resolved. If that goes badly then Licht probably has to go.

    +1
    0
    Rating: +1. From 1 vote.
  7. 7

    Naplesfan

    Your draft analysis is fine as is, Trevor, but it is nowhere near enough on which to judge a GM and whether he should be retained long term, given a short extension, or let go.

    A GM is responsible for many very important things:

    1) the draft

    2) signing free agents, and letting fee agents go

    3) managing the salary cap

    4) this one is sort of optional, because it doesn’t happen every year – hiring head coaches and approving the assistant coaching hires

    In each of these four responsibilities, I’d suggest the following grades for Licht

    1) Drafting – B minus

    2) Signing and letting go free agents – D plus

    3) Managing the salary cap – A

    4) Hiring coaching staffs – As of today, I give Licht a D-minus, but if we end up losing most of our remaining 6 games, as I expect we will, Licht gets a F minus

    If Licht fails on no. 4, then I would expect that the very best Licht can hope for is he gets a 1-year prove-it contract to see if he can work well with the new head coach that the Glazers surely will not trust to Lichts’ judgment again. It also will depend upon whether the new head coach still wants Licht, or would prefer someone else.

    If the result of the next 6 weeks is three or more wins, then Koetter may (but not necessarily, if the Glazers are intent on hiring Gruden again) keep his job, Licht will probably get a short term prove-it extension, and then it’s playoffs or off with their heads in 2018.

    +2
    0
    Rating: +2. From 2 votes.
  8. 8

    Horse

    Anything below 6 wins they’re all gone.
    6-7 wins they all get one more year to turn it around. I hate this carousel continuing, but quite frankly they all have major flaws and we will never get to the playoffs with any of them. Just my opinion.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
  9. 9

    nitey

    Okay,

    There are a lot of good thoughts here, but I think I see a few holes in some of the analysis.

    First, nobody but the Glazers and Licht know how much input/control Lovie Smith had over Licht during those first two years. Were those picks and signings Licht or were they Smith? Even if they were Licht, how much influence was Smith able to use to control the process? There seems to be a bigger difference in the first two drafts in terms of talent compared to the last two years. So can we totally blame Licht for those first two years?

    Second, at the end of last season, most here gave Licht passing grades, said that the coaching staff did a good job – now fans want to call the coach, the gm, many players on team busts. I know this is a what have you done for me lately industry, but calling failure on the team less than one season after calling success seems premature in my opinion. I agree that this season hasn’t gone well, but I really don’t think replacing the front office and coaching staff is the right move. We have constantly replaced the front office and coaching staffs without winning results. IMO, Licht appears to be trending upwards and again, while I’m unhappy with the current years won-loss record, I’m in favor of giving both one more year to show progress. I do understand this is likely to be an unpopular decision, but if we replace Licht with another new GM are we going to have to go through another year or two of the new GM learning on the job? Are we going to have have to live through another coach changing offensive and defensive schemes only to see the team flounder again because of unfamiliarity with another new system?

    Licht is not an elite GM, but there are no elite GM’s out there. I think we should stay the course for one more year and see how it goes. I remember that the Panthers were about 1 game away from firing Riviera after his team floundered in their first two years. I have to think Carolina is happy that they showed some restraint.

    +1
    0
    Rating: +1. From 1 vote.
    1. 9.1

      tog

      A lot of what happens though is time changes perspective. Licht (and Koetter) got passing grades for last year. But a lot of those grades were based on things that haven’t happened.

      For example, Pamphile has played quite poorly this year. Last year in limited duty he was an example of a good late-round find by Licht. Now he’s not. Or Winston – last year he was a clear franchise QB, not things are more uncertain. Or now VH3 is clearly not capable of playing outside CB.

      I take your point Nitey, but I think fans/media were too quick to crown Licht last year. I was arguing that even before the season started. It’s just like how the Bucs were predicted to be a playoff team. Fans and media just assumed these players would improve. It’s rarely that straight forward.

      0
      0
      No votes yet.
