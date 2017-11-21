Three Former Bucs Named Hall of Fame 2018 Semifinalists

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced on Tuesday that 27 candidates have been selected as semifinalists for the Class of 2018, including former Buccaneers Rondé Barber, John Lynch and Simeon Rice.

Barber, who is in his first year of Hall of Fame eligibility, played his entire 16-year career for Tampa Bay, playing in 241 games, with 232 starts for the Buccaneers – both franchise records. He started 215 consecutive games, tied for the sixth-longest streak in NFL history. His 200 consecutive starts at cornerback are the most at that position in league history. Barber is the only player in the history of the NFL to have 25 or more sacks (28) and 40 or more interceptions (47). His 28.0 sacks are second-most all-time among defensive backs, and the most all-time by a cornerback. He tops the Buccaneers’ record book with his nine interceptions returned for touchdowns (including postseason), and his 14 total regular-season return touchdowns put him fourth in NFL history.

Lynch has been a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame each of the last four years (2014-17). He was drafted by the Buccaneers in the third round (82nd overall) of the 1993 NFL Draft. He spent 11 seasons with Tampa Bay (1993-2003) and four more with the Denver Broncos (2004-07). Lynch played in 224 career regular season games, with 191 starts, totaling 1,277 tackles, 26 interceptions, 13 sacks, 16 forced fumbles, eight fumble recoveries and 100 passes defensed. Lynch also started all 12 postseason games he played in, registering 71 tackles, two interceptions and 11 passes defensed.

This is the first-ever semifinalist selection for Rice, who played for the Buccaneers from 2001-2006, helping the team win Super Bowl XXXVII. Originally a first-round pick (third overall) by the Arizona Cardinals in 1996, Rice played his first five NFL seasons with the Cardinals (1996-2000). A four-time All-Pro selection (1996, 1999, 2002-03) and a three-time Pro Bowl choice (1999, 2002-03), Rice finished his career starting 161-of-174 regular season games, totaling 122.0 sacks, 59 passes defensed, 34 forced fumbles, eight fumble recoveries and five interceptions. He also started all seven postseason games he played in, registering 7.0 sacks, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

